X Prepares to Introduce AI-Powered Fact-Checking for Posts

Unsure if the video or post you just saw on X (formerly Twitter) is real or AI-generated? X is rolling out a new pilot program that uses AI chatbots to create Community Notes, its crowd-sourced fact-checking feature.

Community Notes allow users to add context and correct misinformation in posts. With AI chatbots now contributing, X aims to increase the volume of fact-checks while maintaining accuracy. Keith Coleman, X’s VP of product and head of Community Notes, said AI could help scale the program effectively.

Human Review Ensures Accuracy and Quality

AI-generated notes will undergo the same vetting as those written by humans. They must be rated as “helpful” by human users before becoming visible on the platform. Coleman emphasized that AI notes are intended to complement, not replace, human contributions.

The pilot began on July 1, with AI-generated notes expected to appear for general users in the coming weeks. Community Notes have had mixed results so far, with Elon Musk himself noting issues and even removing some notes on his posts. While AI may boost the number of notes, it remains to be seen how it will affect their overall quality.

What The Author Thinks Introducing AI to assist with fact-checking on social media is a natural evolution, especially as misinformation grows. However, relying too much on AI risks amplifying errors due to AI’s known tendency to hallucinate facts. Maintaining a strong human oversight is critical to ensure that fact-checking remains reliable and builds trust rather than confusion.

Featured image credit: The Inc Magazine

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.