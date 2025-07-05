Makeamark Wins Multiple Awards at 2025 Indigo Design Awards

Makeamark, a leading independent branding agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has been honored with multiple awards at the prestigious 2025 Indigo Design Awards. The agency secured three significant accolades, including Gold in Illustration and two Silver awards in Branding and Packaging Design, further solidifying its status as a creative leader in the UAE and beyond.

The awards recognize Makeamark’s exceptional creativity and strategic approach to brand development across diverse local projects. The agency received Gold in Illustration for Koub Cafe, a conceptual UAE-based cafe project that merged Arabic and Japanese typographic elements to create a unique brand identity that transforms the venue into a vibrant community hub for creativity and human interaction. Additionally, Makeamark earned Silver in Branding for the strategic rebrand of Scrubs & Clogs, celebrated for its distinctive identity and strategic vision, and Silver in Packaging Design for DinoFlakes by Dinosaur, featuring playful, retro-inspired visuals and interactive elements that elevated the brand’s visibility on retail shelves.

“We are delighted to receive this recognition from the Indigo Design Awards,” said [Spokesperson Name], [Position] at Makeamark. “These awards reflect our commitment to delivering creative excellence and strategic brand solutions that help local businesses stand out in competitive markets. It’s a testament to our team’s dedication and our deep understanding of the UAE market dynamics.”

The recognition comes as Makeamark continues to strengthen its position as a key supporter of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the UAE. In a market characterized by strong competition and high consumer expectations, the agency has distinguished itself by helping local brands stand out and succeed through personalized branding solutions that go beyond visual design.

Makeamark’s approach involves working closely with each client to ensure that every brand’s unique story, values, and goals are authentically reflected in its identity. This personalized strategy has empowered countless SMEs to build trust, attract loyal customers, and differentiate themselves in crowded markets. The agency’s success is evident in transformative projects like Neighborhood Roastery, where Makeamark developed a distinctive brand identity for the specialty coffee destination in Abu Dhabi, helping it stand out in a saturated market and attract a dedicated customer base.

The agency’s comprehensive suite of branding services is designed to meet the diverse needs of local and global businesses, including brand consultation and strategy, logo and identity design, packaging design, and brand messaging. This flexible approach enables startups and small businesses to access high-quality branding solutions while receiving guidance on business acumen, allowing them to compete effectively with larger, established brands.

Beyond client work, Makeamark demonstrates its commitment to community growth through youth empowerment initiatives. The agency provides support through small programs that offer basic branding packages to young entrepreneurs in the UAE, helping the next generation of business leaders with essential branding tools and guidance. This initiative contributes to fostering new ideas and economic growth in the region.

In the UAE’s dynamic business landscape, effective branding is essential for long-term success,” added [Spokesperson Name]. “A strong brand identity not only attracts new customers but also builds loyalty and trust, which are fundamental for sustained growth. Our deep understanding of local market trends and consumer behavior enables us to create brands that resonate with diverse audiences and adapt to changing industry trends.

The award-winning projects showcase Makeamark’s ability to combine creativity with business appeal while maintaining cultural relevance. The success of these projects demonstrates how the agency’s expertise has supported the growth, transformation, and success of local businesses across various sectors.

Looking ahead, Makeamark plans to build on these achievements by continuing to support local business growth and expansion. The agency remains committed to providing personalized service, creative excellence, and genuine passion for building brands that make a lasting impact in the UAE market and beyond.

For more information about Makeamark and its award-winning work, please visit www.makeamark.ae

About Makeamark

Makeamark is a leading independent branding agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, specializing in brand identity and creative branding solutions. The agency is committed to assisting businesses of any size to distinguish themselves in the competitive UAE market, with a particular focus on empowering small and medium-sized businesses. Makeamark offers comprehensive branding services and actively supports young entrepreneurs through community initiatives designed to foster regional economic growth.