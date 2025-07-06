DMR News

Elon Musk’s X Experiences Outage Affecting Some Users

Jul 6, 2025

Elon Musk’s social media platform X experienced an outage on Wednesday, causing some users to be unable to access the site.

User Reports and Resolution Timeline

More than 15,000 users reported issues around 9:53 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, a service that tracks glitches based on user reports.

By 10:30 a.m., the problems appeared mostly resolved, though some users continued to report intermittent disruptions.

This outage follows several others in recent months, highlighting ongoing stability challenges for the platform.

Representatives from X have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the outage.

What The Author Thinks

The recurring outages on X risk undermining user trust and the platform’s credibility. In the competitive social media landscape, reliability is just as crucial as innovation. X needs to prioritize infrastructure improvements to ensure a seamless experience, especially as it pursues ambitious features and expansion.

Featured image credit: Harian Jogja

