Resume In Minutes Launches AI Solution to Revolutionize Job Applications by Instantly Building Tailored Resumes from Job Postings or Descriptions

Streamlining Job Applications with Smart AI Technology

In an era where job seekers face overwhelming competition and complex application processes, Resume In Minutes has developed a solution that dramatically simplifies the resume creation process. Addressing the growing challenge of job application burnout, the platform uses proprietary algorithms to instantly generate ATS-friendly, job-specific resumes and cover letters based on job links or descriptions. Users can quickly apply to multiple jobs with tailored content, helping them find opportunities faster and increase their chances of landing their dream job.



Founded by a young computer science student at the University of Illinois at Chicago in his teens, the company has grown from a simple idea into a powerful tool that saves hours of tedious work for job seekers across the United States and beyond. Jary Shahab, Co-Founder and CEO, recalls the frustration that led to the platform’s creation: “We were witnessing people spend countless hours reworking and tailoring their resumes for every job they applied to, and we knew there had to be a better way to help them.”

Apply to Multiple Jobs in Minutes

Applying to several jobs no longer needs to be a time-consuming task. With Resume In Minutes, users can simply enter a job posting link or paste the job description, and the platform instantly generates a tailored resume optimized for that specific role. Whether applying to one position or twenty, generating customized resumes is now effortless—what once took hours can now be done in minutes. Creating multiple targeted resumes has never been this easy.

Solving the Job Application Burnout

Job application burnout is a real issue. According to recent surveys, candidates spend an average of 12 hours per week searching for jobs, and much of that time is consumed by writing and customizing resumes. For job seekers, this often leads to frustration, fatigue, and ultimately, a sense of discouragement. Resume In Minutes aims to change that by enabling users to generate multiple tailored resumes and cover letters in mere seconds.

By offering an intuitive platform that integrates a job description or a LinkedIn profile, users can quickly generate personalized application materials for each job listing they encounter. No longer will users waste precious time formatting, rewriting, or tailoring resumes for every opportunity.

Simplifying Resume Creation: More Than Just AI

While many job application platforms rely on basic AI tools, Resume In Minutes stands apart by utilizing proprietary algorithms that significantly improve the customization process. The platform is not just a “wrapper” around standard AI technology but a unique tool that learns and adapts to users’ specific job search needs.

Whether attaching an existing resume or using a LinkedIn profile to generate tailored content, the platform allows job seekers to instantly personalize resumes to align with specific roles. With a single link or pasted job description, users can generate a fresh, fully personalized resume ready for download.

Key Features That Set Resume In Minutes Apart

Instant Resume Creation : Users can generate professional resumes with a job description or custom criteria in seconds.

: Users can generate professional resumes with a job description or custom criteria in seconds. LinkedIn and Resume Integration : Attach your LinkedIn profile or existing resume for effortless personalization.

: Attach your LinkedIn profile or existing resume for effortless personalization. Multiple Tailored Resumes : Create up to 100 unique resumes and cover letters, saving them for future reference.

: Create up to 100 unique resumes and cover letters, saving them for future reference. ATS-Friendly Design : All generated resumes are optimized for Applicant Tracking Systems, ensuring higher chances of success in the hiring process.

: All generated resumes are optimized for Applicant Tracking Systems, ensuring higher chances of success in the hiring process. Time-Saving and Stress-Free: The platform eliminates the stress of formatting and editing, giving users more time to focus on job interviews and other key steps in the application process.

The Vision Behind Resume In Minutes

At the heart of Resume In Minutes is a desire to empower job seekers with tools that allow them to focus on what really matters—landing their next job. Jary Shahab, who co-founded the company as a teenager, saw the challenges that his family and friends faced while preparing resumes and wanted to develop a smarter solution that would save both time and energy.

“We built this platform with the goal of putting the focus back on what matters most—helping job seekers prepare for interviews and showcase their skills, not spend hours formatting resumes. It’s about making the application process efficient, streamlined, and ultimately more successful.”

Looking Ahead: The Future of Resume In Minutes

As Resume In Minutes continues to evolve, the team is committed to expanding its capabilities and improving the user experience. Future updates will include additional personalization options, integrations with more job boards, and more advanced features that make the job application process even more seamless.

The company is also focused on expanding its reach globally, helping job seekers from various backgrounds and industries navigate the increasingly complex world of job applications. With its continued dedication to innovation and efficiency, Resume In Minutes is poised to revolutionize how job seekers approach the job market.

About Resume In Minutes

Resume In Minutes is a U.S.-based company co-founded by Jary Shahab, a young computer science student passionate about simplifying the job application process. The platform’s proprietary technology helps job seekers create professional, tailored resumes and cover letters quickly, eliminating the time-consuming task of reformatting and rewriting for each job application. The mission of Resume In Minutes is to make applying for jobs easier and more efficient, giving job seekers the tools they need to focus on the next steps—preparing for interviews and landing their ideal job.

Resume In Minutes is available in US English, British English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Japanese, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Chinese languages.

For countries where the term “CV” is more commonly used, the platform is also accessible under cvinminutes.com.

