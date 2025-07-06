DMR News

Iran Passes Law Suspending Cooperation with UN Nuclear Watchdog

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jul 6, 2025

Iran Passes Law Suspending Cooperation with UN Nuclear Watchdog

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian enacted a law on Wednesday that suspends the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Iranian state media reported.

New Restrictions on Nuclear Inspections

The law, passed by Iran’s parliament last week, requires that any future IAEA inspections of Iranian nuclear sites receive approval from Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.

“We are aware of these reports. The IAEA is awaiting further official information from Iran,” the agency said in a statement, emphasizing ongoing uncertainty about the situation.

Accusations and Escalating Tensions

Iran has accused the IAEA of bias toward Western countries and claimed the agency’s reports provide justification for Israeli airstrikes. These strikes began shortly after the IAEA board voted to declare Iran in violation of its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

In a related development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told CBS News that a recent U.S. bombing severely damaged the key Fordow nuclear facility.

What The Author Thinks

This move by Iran to suspend cooperation with the IAEA complicates diplomatic efforts to manage nuclear tensions in the region. While Tehran’s demand for more control over inspections may be driven by sovereignty concerns, it risks undermining transparency and increasing mistrust. A constructive dialogue that balances security and accountability is essential to prevent further escalation.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

