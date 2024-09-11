U.S. Air Force Veteran Lorenzo Ramos Launches Operation Book Support to Aid Local Communities

Operation Book Support (OBS), founded by U.S. Air Force veteran Lorenzo Ramos in San Diego, California, is revolutionizing the way local libraries and nonprofit organizations raise funds through donated books and media. This innovative company partners with community organizations to resell high-value donations online, ensuring these groups can generate more revenue for their causes.

From Service to Support: The Birth of Operation Book Support

Lorenzo Ramos, after returning from his military service, noticed an issue that many were unaware of: local libraries receiving large volumes of book and media donations but struggling to sell them at their low-cost bookstore operations. With his experience in running a part-time business selling products on Amazon, Ramos realized he could help. After establishing handshake agreements with a few libraries in his area, the demand for his services quickly grew, leading to the creation of Operation Book Support.

“After a few months of helping nearby libraries, they were so thrilled with the results they started telling everyone. At the time, I was driving around town assessing their books to see which were valuable enough to sell online. Sixteen-hour days were normal. I wanted to succeed, but I knew I had to make a choice; so, I dropped the other business and dedicated myself to helping my community with their book sales. It was just the right thing to do,” said Ramos, CEO of OBS.

Expanding the Mission Beyond Libraries

Operation Book Support quickly expanded its services beyond libraries to include thrift stores, colleges, churches, and retirement facilities. OBS partners with any organization that can receive book or media donations, regardless of whether they have an existing bookstore. The program benefits everyone involved: the public can declutter their homes by donating books to their local organizations, while organizations can raise funds for their missions with ease.

Over the next two years, OBS saw explosive growth, acquiring over 60 clients in the San Diego area, all without spending a single penny on advertising. The company’s unique profit-sharing model, which involves no fees for clients and no contracts, has been a major selling point.

“It’s a no-brainer for our clients when they hear about what we do. Since we don’t charge for our service, we’re basically asking them if they want free money. Instead, we split the profit with them. We don’t profit unless we make them money, so they know we have their best interest at heart,” explained the Director of Operations at OBS. “On top of that, we’re so confident they’ll love our service that we don’t lock them into any contracts. It’s hard to say no when a company is that confident.”

How It Works: A Simple, Seamless Process

Operation Book Support provides each partner organization with a company scanner to assess their donated items. By simply scanning the barcode, the organization can determine which items OBS can sell online. The items are then packed into OBS-provided boxes, which the company picks up or pays to have shipped. The entire program is free of charge.

OBS doesn’t just stop at online sales. The company also offers additional services to help organizations scale their operations, including volunteer recruitment, process improvement, and marketing plans to increase both donations and customer foot traffic. Many clients have seen significant growth after implementing these value-added services.

For organizations with existing online bookstores, OBS allows them to scan and send any items they don’t want, ensuring that the organization’s own online sales are not impacted.

A Nationwide Impact

Initially focused on serving local clients in San Diego, Operation Book Support now offers its services nationwide. OBS urges anyone passionate about supporting their community to share this initiative with their local libraries, thrift stores, colleges, or any organization that can accept used books and media.

For more information about Operation Book Support and its services, visit the company’s official website at opbooksupport.com.