Bluesky Adds 60-Second Video Uploads to Its Platform

Sep 15, 2024

Bluesky, a decentralized social media platform often considered an alternative to X (formerly Twitter), has announced a major update: users can now upload video content.

This new feature, which is available on both the desktop site and mobile app, enables users to share videos of up to 60 seconds in length. However, it comes with several limitations and safeguards aimed at controlling content and ensuring the safety of the platform.

Video Upload Limits and Format Support

One key limitation is the 60-second cap on video length, which contrasts with Meta’s Threads, where users can post videos as long as five minutes. The restriction to short-form videos may suit formats like TikTok-style clips but could prove limiting for other types of content. Users are also restricted to posting a maximum of 25 videos or 10GB of video per day. Bluesky has indicated that this daily cap might be subject to adjustment in the future.

Bluesky supports popular video formats including .mp4, .mpeg, .webm, and .mov, and users can add subtitles to their videos. Another notable feature is that videos will autoplay by default, although users can disable this setting through the platform’s configuration menu. In addition to subtitles, users can apply labels to their videos, such as warnings for adult content.

Bluesky’s Safety Measures for Video Uploads

To maintain a safe and responsible environment, Bluesky has implemented several security measures:

  • Users must verify their email addresses before uploading videos.
  • The platform’s moderation tools will prevent illegal content from being posted.
  • Hive, an AI moderation tool, and Thorn, a nonprofit, will scan videos for illegal content, including child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
  • Users who repeatedly violate community guidelines may lose their ability to upload videos.

The video-sharing feature is currently being rolled out in stages, so not all users will have immediate access. To check if the feature is available, users can refresh the desktop site or update the mobile app to version 1.91. Bluesky has emphasized that this staggered rollout is intended to ensure a smooth user experience.

Besides video uploads, Bluesky has recently introduced other features to enhance the platform. Notably, it added direct messaging capabilities, a feature that sets it apart from competitors like Threads, which currently lacks such functionality. This recent string of updates comes as Bluesky continues to grow its user base, especially following a significant influx of Brazilian users after X was banned in Brazil.

