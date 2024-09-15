Videogame Firms Face EU Complaint Over Consumer Misdirection

Several major videogame companies, including Epic Games, Electronic Arts (EA), and Roblox, were accused of misleading consumers into spending money in a complaint filed by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and 22 of its members. This complaint was lodged with the European Commission and the European Network of Consumer Authorities, citing concerns over game mechanics that allegedly encourage excessive spending, especially among children.

The BEUC’s complaint emphasizes that gaming companies are accused of using deceptive tactics, including premium in-game currencies, to mislead consumers, particularly young players, into making purchases. BEUC Director General Agustin Reyna stated that despite the virtual nature of the gaming world, these companies must still adhere to real-world consumer protection laws. He noted that the companies exploit children’s vulnerabilities by making it harder for them to understand the real cost of digital items, causing overspending.

The complaint also extends to several other prominent companies, including Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard, Mojang Studios, Supercell (majority-owned by Tencent), and Ubisoft. The concern raised by these associations is that consumers are not fully aware of the expenses tied to premium in-game purchases and that their rights are often ignored when dealing with these currencies.

Featured Image courtesy of Pinsent Masons

