Bumble Invests in AI to Simplify Profile Creation and Improve Conversations

Bumble is ramping up its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) as it introduces new features to stay competitive and adapt to evolving dating behaviors among younger users.

During Goldman Sachs’ annual technology conference, CEO Lidiane Jones provided insights into Bumble’s upcoming AI-powered tools, including a photo selection feature and enhancements for conversations and profile creation. These features aim to make the dating experience smoother and more engaging for users, with plans to roll them out by this winter.

Jones first mentioned these AI features during a recent earnings call, where she elaborated on the company’s broader AI ambitions. She stated that Bumble is introducing tools such as an AI-assisted photo picker, designed to simplify the profile creation process, and conversation aids to help users communicate more confidently.

“We have an ambitious view of how AI will enhance the value we deliver to our customers at each step of the dating journey.” – Lidiane Jones

Bumble and Tinder Compete with AI-Driven Profile Tools

Bumble’s new AI features will put it in direct competition with Tinder, which recently launched its own AI-powered “Photo Selector” this summer. Tinder, with 9.6 million paying users compared to Bumble’s 2.8 million as of Q2 2024, has already implemented similar technology, allowing users to select optimal selfies from their camera rolls. Bumble’s photo picker feature is expected to serve a similar function, although details on how it will differentiate itself are yet to be revealed.

In her comments, Jones emphasized Bumble’s commitment to simplifying profile creation while maintaining a high standard. She noted that creating an appealing dating profile can be daunting for users, who not only have to select photos but also write compelling bios and prompts. While Jones did not delve into specifics, her remarks hint at potential future tools to help users craft their profiles more easily.

AI Icebreakers Could Be Next for Bumble

There is speculation that Bumble might expand its AI-driven approach to assist users with creative conversation starters. The company has already experimented with AI-generated icebreakers in its Bumble for Friends platform, a feature that generates conversation prompts based on a user’s profile. Implementing a similar feature in the main dating app could provide users with tailored suggestions to kick off conversations more effectively.

Jones highlighted the importance of fostering healthy interactions on the platform, stating that customer satisfaction often hinges on meaningful, positive conversations. Bumble is aiming to support these exchanges with its AI tools, further embedding AI into the social dynamics of online dating.

In addition to these developments, Bumble’s AI efforts extend beyond just improving user engagement. The app has utilized AI for several years to enhance user safety, including:

‘Deception Detector‘, which identifies and removes fake profiles and scammers

‘Private Detector‘, which automatically blurs inappropriate images

A new reporting option, allowing members to flag AI-generated photos or videos

This demonstrates Bumble’s continued focus on maintaining a safe and authentic user environment.

Jones also mentioned that Bumble is not planning to introduce new paid features at this time. Instead, the company is focusing on improving its free features, such as expanding “Opening Moves,” which influences how users initiate conversations, and adding more customization options for its chat timer. Bumble is also making adjustments to its matching algorithm to improve user experience.

Furthermore, Bumble is preparing to relaunch Geneva, a community platform it acquired, with plans for its rollout later this fall. Geneva is expected to serve as a complementary space for Bumble’s community-building efforts, expanding the app’s ecosystem beyond dating.

