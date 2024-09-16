Oura Strengthens Its Health Platform with Veri Acquisition

Oura has announced the acquisition of Veri, a Finnish startup known for its metabolic health product, marking a significant development in the health hardware space. Veri, recognized for providing insights into blood sugar levels and their connection to nutrition, will be integrated into Oura’s existing health platform. The acquisition follows recent advancements in over-the-counter continuous glucose monitors, such as Dexcom’s Stelo and Abbott’s Lingo, which the FDA has cleared for general use in the U.S., reshaping personal health management.

Veri’s platform, which offers users tools to manage their blood sugar levels and improve their energy, weight, and sleep, will be phased out by the end of 2024. Oura CEO Tom Hale indicated that while it remains unclear how Veri’s services will fully integrate into Oura’s offerings, the brand will be absorbed into the Oura ecosystem. Hale noted that users may need to purchase Oura’s ring to access similar services in the future, though details have yet to be finalized.

While Oura is expanding its Helsinki office to accommodate new Veri employees, the company will reevaluate certain roles due to changes, such as the elimination of prescription-based elements from Veri’s offerings in favor of over-the-counter solutions. This shift aligns with the growing accessibility of glucose monitoring technology.

Despite speculation, Hale emphasized that continuous glucose monitoring via the Oura ring remains a distant possibility. While the idea is intriguing, current technology does not support non-invasive glucose detection, making it an unlikely feature in the near future.

Oura has not disclosed financial details of the deal.

Featured Image courtesy of DALL-E by ChatGPT

