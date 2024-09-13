OpenAI Said to Target $150 Billion Valuation in Latest Funding Round

OpenAI is reportedly in discussions with investors to raise $6.5 billion, valuing the company at $150 billion, according to a Bloomberg report. This substantial valuation marks a significant increase from OpenAI’s earlier valuation of $86 billion, positioning it well above any other AI startup currently in operation.

The funding round is expected to be led by Thrive Capital, a notable investor in OpenAI’s previous rounds. Other key investors reportedly involved include Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia, all of which have vested interests in the company’s success due to existing partnerships. Alongside this equity raise, OpenAI is also negotiating with several banks to secure $5 billion in debt financing.

Earlier reports from the Wall Street Journal in August indicated that Thrive Capital was preparing to contribute roughly $1 billion in an earlier funding round, which was then estimated to value OpenAI at $100 billion.

Featured Image courtesy of Steven Kneppe/Alamy Stock Photo

