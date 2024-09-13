DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

OpenAI Said to Target $150 Billion Valuation in Latest Funding Round

ByHilary Ong

Sep 13, 2024

OpenAI Said to Target $150 Billion Valuation in Latest Funding Round

OpenAI is reportedly in discussions with investors to raise $6.5 billion, valuing the company at $150 billion, according to a Bloomberg report. This substantial valuation marks a significant increase from OpenAI’s earlier valuation of $86 billion, positioning it well above any other AI startup currently in operation.

The funding round is expected to be led by Thrive Capital, a notable investor in OpenAI’s previous rounds. Other key investors reportedly involved include Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia, all of which have vested interests in the company’s success due to existing partnerships. Alongside this equity raise, OpenAI is also negotiating with several banks to secure $5 billion in debt financing.

Earlier reports from the Wall Street Journal in August indicated that Thrive Capital was preparing to contribute roughly $1 billion in an earlier funding round, which was then estimated to value OpenAI at $100 billion.

Featured Image courtesy of Steven Kneppe/Alamy Stock Photo

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

OpenAI Unveils o1 Model That Can Fact-Check Itself
Sep 13, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Porsche-Backed Startup Builds Largest EV Battery Recycling Plant in Germany
Sep 13, 2024 Hilary Ong
Chinese-Swedish Lynk & Co Commits to Stable Prices Despite European Tariffs
Sep 13, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801