DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Microsoft Announces 650 Additional Layoffs in Xbox Division

ByHilary Ong

Sep 17, 2024

Microsoft Announces 650 Additional Layoffs in Xbox Division

Microsoft has laid off another 650 employees from its Xbox division, marking the latest round of job cuts linked to its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

According to an internal memo seen by The Verge, these layoffs primarily affect corporate and supporting functions. Despite the staffing reductions, Xbox chief Phil Spencer assured employees that no games, devices, or experiences are being canceled.

These cuts follow an earlier round of layoffs, where 1,900 jobs were eliminated across Xbox and Activision. Spencer explained that these decisions were made to position Microsoft Gaming for long-term success, noting that the company is not closing any studios as part of this restructuring.

Microsoft finalized its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October 2023 after a prolonged regulatory battle with authorities in the US and UK. To gain approval from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, Microsoft agreed to sell its cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft, ensuring that Activision Blizzard titles would be available on multiple game-streaming platforms.

Since the acquisition, Microsoft has closed several game development studios, including Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog Games, and Roundhouse Games.

Featured Image courtesy of David Becker/Getty Images for The Licensing Expo)

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Young Sohn Returns to Arm’s Board After Samsung Advisory Role
Sep 17, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Brazilian Bank Nubank Halts Trading of Native Crypto Token After 97% Decline in Value
Sep 17, 2024 Dayne Lee
Meta, Snap, and TikTok Join Forces to Tackle Suicide and Self-Harm Content
Sep 17, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801