Young Sohn Returns to Arm’s Board After Samsung Advisory Role

Young Sohn, a senior adviser at Samsung Electronics, is set to rejoin the board of Arm Holdings, the British chip firm announced on Thursday. Sohn, who previously held a position on Arm’s board, highlighted that his previous experience with the company gave him a “unique perspective” on the critical role Arm’s technology plays in various industries.

Arm’s CEO, Rene Haas, emphasized that Sohn’s extensive background would greatly benefit the company as it seeks to diversify its business and tackle the challenges posed by advancements in artificial intelligence. In addition to his role at Samsung, Sohn serves as the chairman of Harman’s board, an audio electronics company acquired by Samsung for $8 billion in 2017. He is also a board member of Cadence Design Systems.

