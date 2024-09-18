DMR News

Mountain City Christian Academy Announces Summit Slam 3v3 Basketball Tournament

Sep 18, 2024

Mountain City Christian Academy is happy to share the Summit Slam 3v3 Basketball Tournament, an event aimed at raising funds for the school’s basketball and cheer teams. Mark your calendars for October 12, 2024, and join us from 9 am to 3 pm at the Big Gym for a day filled with competitive basketball and community spirit.

The Summit Slam will feature competitive matches across four age groups: 8-9 years, 10-12 years, 13-17 years, and 18+. Teams will compete for top honors in a high-energy environment. Each team can register for $75, with all proceeds supporting our athletic programs. Adding to the excitement, former Globetrotter captain Melvin Adams will serve as the emcee for the event, bringing his expertise and enthusiasm to the tournament. Spectators are welcome to cheer on the players, with a $5 gate entrance fee providing access to all the games.

Event Details:

  • Date: October 12, 2024
  • Time: 9 am – 3 pm
  • Location: Mountain City Christian Academy Gymnasium, 6575 E. Northern Lights Blvd. Anchorage, AK 99504
  • Age Groups: 8-9 years, 10-12 years, 13-17 years, and 18+
  • Tournament Fee: $75 per team of 3
  • Spectator Entrance Fee: $5

For more information on the tournament, including team registration and event schedule, please visit our website: https://mountaincitychristian.academy/tournament/

