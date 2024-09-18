Olsen Expands with a New Freestanding Store at Burlington Centre, Featuring Partner Brand Bonita

Following the success of its store within Hudson’s Bay at Burlington Centre, Olsen is excited to announce the opening of its freestanding store within the same shopping centre. Spanning over 2,500 sq. ft., this new location will feature Olsen’s full range of high-quality, versatile women’s fashion and the exciting addition of partner brand Bonita, both headquartered in Germany.

At Olsen, we believe that the best time of your life is now. We celebrate women who embrace life’s opportunities and challenges with strength and grace. Our collections offer effortless, functional, and stylish wardrobe solutions tailored to active, modern lifestyles. Our wardrobe experts are here to help, ensuring every shopping experience is built on friendship, trust, and personalized service.

The introduction of Bonita brings a fresh dimension to the store. Bonita’s contemporary, feminine styles are designed for women in their prime, offering on-trend yet timeless pieces that seamlessly integrate into existing wardrobes.

Olsen and Bonita pride themselves on being “trend-correct” — capturing current fashion movements without sacrificing longevity. Customers will discover clothing that remains versatile and functional, season after season.

The store will offer a wide assortment of wardrobe essentials, outerwear, and an extensive denim collection featuring a variety of jean styles, cuts, and washes to suit every woman’s body type and personal style. Whether you’re searching for the perfect pair of everyday jeans or a modern take on classic silhouettes, you’ll find pieces that seamlessly blend comfort, versatility, and fashion.

The grand opening will take place on September 19th. The familiar faces of our Burlington team will be on hand to welcome the community and continue delivering the exceptional service you’ve come to expect.