Vietnam Faces US Pressure Over Undersea Cable Decisions

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 18, 2024

The United States is actively encouraging Vietnam to avoid using Chinese firms, particularly HMN Technologies, in its plans to build 10 new undersea cables by 2030. Vietnam, dealing with aging subsea connections prone to frequent failures, views these new cables as a high priority. U.S. officials have held multiple meetings with Vietnamese authorities and business executives since January to steer them away from Chinese companies, with concerns over potential espionage and national security threats. Washington has also shared intelligence hinting at possible sabotage of Vietnam’s current subsea cables, though no conclusive evidence has been found.

Vietnam’s subsea internet infrastructure has experienced significant outages, prompting the government to set ambitious goals for new cables. U.S. officials, alongside firms like APTelecom, are advocating for Vietnam to opt for more experienced cable-laying companies from the U.S., Japan, or France, warning that choosing less-established Chinese firms like HMN Tech could deter U.S. investments in the country.

Despite the lobbying efforts, Beijing’s offers, seen as cheaper by some Vietnamese officials, have led to ongoing discussions with HMN Tech. However, no substantial progress has been made on their involvement. At the same time, Vietnam is collaborating with Singapore’s Singtel on a new cable that bypasses contested areas of the South China Sea. The future of Vietnam’s undersea cable contracts remains uncertain as both the U.S. and China vie for influence in the country.

