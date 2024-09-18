DMR News

OpenAI Restructures Safety Oversight, Removes Altman from Committee

Hilary Ong

Sep 18, 2024

OpenAI has significantly revamped its safety and security practices, introducing a new independent board oversight committee. This major shift marks a departure from the previous structure, with CEO Sam Altman no longer a member of the safety committee.

Chaired by Zico Kolter, Director of the Machine Learning Department at Carnegie Mellon University, the newly formed Safety and Security Committee (SSC) comprises prominent figures like Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, retired US Army General Paul Nakasone, and Nicole Seligman, former EVP and General Counsel of Sony Corporation.

The SSC replaces the previous committee established in May 2024, which included Altman. The new committee’s responsibilities extend beyond recommendations, granting it authority over safety evaluations for major model releases and model launches. Importantly, the SSC can now delay a release until safety concerns are adequately addressed.  

This restructuring comes in response to scrutiny surrounding OpenAI’s commitment to AI safety. The company has faced criticism for disbanding its Superalignment team and the departures of key safety-focused personnel. Removing Altman from the safety committee aims to address potential conflicts of interest in the company’s oversight.

OpenAI’s latest safety initiative also involves enhanced security measures, increased transparency, and collaboration with external organizations. The company has partnered with the US and UK AI Safety Institutes to research emerging AI safety risks and develop standards for trustworthy AI.

Featured Image courtesy of Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

