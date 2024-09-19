Princeton Digital Makes Major Land Purchases to Support AI Growth in Asia

Singapore-based Princeton Digital Group (PDG) has expanded its land holdings in India, Malaysia, and Indonesia to accommodate the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) services. The company aims to increase its data centre capacity by nearly 50%, leveraging these acquisitions and ensuring power supply for the new sites. This move is part of PDG’s broader investment initiative, totaling US$5 billion, which will unfold over the next 12 to 18 months, according to CEO Rangu Salgame.

The expansion will add 500 megawatts to PDG’s capacity, focusing on high-demand areas such as Johor in Malaysia, Jakarta, and Mumbai and Chennai in India. PDG already serves major global technology companies in these regions, where the demand for cloud and AI services continues to grow. The company’s strategy aligns with the industry’s increasing shift toward AI and cloud infrastructure, particularly in Asia, which is seeing a surge in technology-driven growth.

Bloomberg reported that PDG may raise up to US$1 billion through a private fundraising round. The company also announced plans in July to double the capacity of its data centres within three years, responding to rising demand from AI developers. By 2025, PDG intends to increase its workforce by more than 300 employees across key markets, including Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and India.

CEO Salgame noted that AI has significantly reshaped the data centre industry, with demand first emerging in North America before expanding to Asia. He emphasized the importance of securing power resources and positioning the company to meet the increasing needs for scalable, AI-ready infrastructure across Asia.

Featured Image courtesy of State Department

