YouTube Introduces Ads When Videos Are Paused

Google has introduced a new advertising method on YouTube, placing ads on the screen when users pause videos. A YouTube communications manager shared with The Verge that advertisers have responded positively to the new format, noting strong interest from both advertisers and reviewers since the rollout to all advertisers.

This concept of pause screen ads started in 2023 with select advertisers, and Google’s Chief Business Officer, Phillip Schindler, confirmed in April that advertisers had welcomed the innovation. However, YouTube’s viewers appear less enthusiastic. Reddit users have shared screenshots of these new ads, expressing frustration over the disruption.

These ads are not limited to YouTube’s website, as users report seeing them on the YouTube mobile app as well. While this might be a new feature for YouTube, pause screen ads have been used by other platforms. AT&T’s DirecTV and Hulu both implement similar ads for users on lower-tier subscription plans. Amazon also utilizes ads on lock screens for its Fire tablets, and in May of this year, the company announced plans to expand ad space offerings for its living-room devices.

Featured Image courtesy of Medium

