Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Scheduled for Discussion with Argentine President Javier Milei

ByDayne Lee

Sep 21, 2024

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, is set to meet with Argentine President Javier Milei in October to explore the role of blockchain technology in reshaping Argentina’s economic landscape. This significant discussion is part of the Tech Forum Argentina, scheduled for October 19, where Hoskinson aims to delve into the transformative potential of blockchain across various sectors.

During the upcoming meeting, Hoskinson plans to address the broad implications of blockchain technology on global economic, political, and social systems. He intends to question the specific needs and values of Argentina in the context of technological advancement, including the country’s potential development of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and the exploration of strategic partnerships necessary for economic reconstruction.

Philosophical Alignment with Austrian Economics

In his dialogue with Cointelegraph, Hoskinson described President Milei as a “philosophical Austrian,” a reference to Milei’s alignment with Austrian economic principles, which emphasize minimal government intervention in money and strong support for private institutions and free markets. Hoskinson noted, “He does believe in what Ludwig von Mises believes and Murray Rothbard, and so philosophically, politically, he’s much more aligned with the ethos of the cryptocurrency industry.”

The forthcoming meeting further solidifies Cardano’s deep-rooted connections within Argentina. The country has historically embraced Cardano, demonstrating this through multiple collaborations aimed at enhancing local blockchain adoption. Notably, the Cardano Foundation cemented another partnership with Argentina in June 2024 to bolster the adoption of blockchain technology across various sectors.

Additionally, one of Cardano’s earliest development partners, AtixLabs, originated from Argentina, underscoring the long-standing relationship between Cardano and the Argentine tech community.

Crypto Landscape in Argentina

Argentina’s progressive stance on cryptocurrencies is well-documented, with President Milei openly supporting the crypto sector. He has endorsed Cardano on social media platforms and shown an active interest in leveraging cryptocurrencies to innovate the Argentine economy. This openness to digital currencies is part of a broader acceptance that sees Argentina as a significant player in the global crypto adoption arena.

President Milei’s advocacy for cryptocurrencies extends beyond his administrative actions. He has frequently shared content related to Cardano and its initiatives, demonstrating a public endorsement of its technological proposals. His participation in the Tech Forum Argentina, confirmed through his social media activity, highlights his commitment to exploring these technologies further.

Cardano’s Governance Innovations

The conversation is timely as Cardano continues to progress through Voltaire, the final phase of its roadmap focused on decentralized governance. This phase was kickstarted with the Chang hard fork on September 1, which marked the beginning of community-run governance through on-chain consensus.

Hoskinson has expressed his support for a deflationary monetary policy and opposed any measures to burn tokens, emphasizing that Cardano’s on-chain governance should welcome a wide range of ideas and facilitate constructive debate within the community.

As Hoskinson prepares to meet President Milei, the focus is on harnessing blockchain technology to drive economic and social progress in Argentina. This meeting not only highlights the growing relevance of cryptocurrencies in national economies but also underscores the potential for blockchain to influence policy and governance on a global scale.

