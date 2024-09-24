OpenAI Prepares to Ditch Iconic Logo in Upcoming Rebrand

OpenAI is reportedly considering a significant rebranding, including a new logo that has drawn mixed reactions from employees.

According to Fortune, the proposed logo, a stark black “O” or ring, replaces the company’s recognizable hexagonal flower symbol, a design that became well-known alongside ChatGPT’s rise in popularity. The new design, revealed at a company-wide meeting, reportedly struck staff as lacking in creativity and even gave an “ominous” impression.

Fortune reports that the logo shift comes as part of broader internal efforts at OpenAI, which began last year following the recruitment of new talent for the company’s creative and design team. One possible reason for the logo change is that OpenAI does not own the rights to the typefaces used in its current logo and website. This rebranding may be a step toward solidifying the company’s identity as its presence grows.

In addition to a potential logo overhaul, OpenAI is also set to undergo structural changes. CEO Sam Altman reportedly told employees that OpenAI would shift away from its current non-profit structure, which has been seen as complex. The company, initially launched as a non-profit, is moving toward a more traditional for-profit corporate framework. Despite these changes, it remains to be seen whether employee feedback on the logo will influence the final decision.

Featured Image courtesy of Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.