DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

India Aims to Bring Digital Payments to Africa and South America

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 26, 2024

India Aims to Bring Digital Payments to Africa and South America

India is engaged in discussions with countries across Africa and South America to help them establish digital payment systems modeled on its Unified Payments Interface (UPI), with expectations of launching two such systems by early 2027, according to Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL). The NIPL, an arm of India’s National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is currently in talks with “several countries” and is nearing an agreement with one of them.

The NPCI, operating as a public non-profit under India’s central bank, manages UPI, the country’s most widely used digital payment system. UPI saw a significant surge in usage, with transactions growing by 41% to nearly 15 billion in August. The international expansion of UPI is being spearheaded by the NIPL, which aims to promote the adoption of India’s payment systems overseas. According to an anonymous source familiar with the discussions, NIPL has approached at least 20 countries in Africa and South America to assist in creating a system similar to UPI.

This year, the NIPL has already signed agreements with the central banks of Peru and Namibia to help them build real-time payment systems akin to UPI, with launches anticipated by late 2026 or early 2027. Rwanda has also engaged in serious discussions with the NIPL, according to another source, although neither source is authorized to speak to the media. Shukla refrained from revealing the number of countries involved in the talks or whether Rwanda is among them.

In addition to assisting countries with building payment systems, the NIPL is also responsible for linking UPI to other countries’ real-time payment systems, such as Singapore’s PayNow. Currently, there are seven such connections, with more planned, although further details were not provided.

The NIPL aims to expand its current 60-member team by March 2025, with plans to place more staff in overseas locations. Currently, its executives are based in Singapore and the Middle East.

Featured Image courtesy of Inc42

Follow us for more updates on digital payments.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Exodus Wallet Supports US Crypto Voters with $1.3M Donation
Sep 25, 2024 Dayne Lee
US Representative Condemns Gensler as Most ‘Destructive’ SEC Chair During Hearing
Sep 25, 2024 Dayne Lee
JR Bespoke Designs Reveal the Evolution of Timber Entertainment Units
Sep 25, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801