Vietnam Confirms SpaceX Plans $15 Billion Investment

Sep 28, 2024

Vietnam Confirms SpaceX Plans $15 Billion Investment

SpaceX is considering a $15 billion investment in Vietnam, according to a statement released by the Vietnamese government on Thursday. The announcement followed a meeting between Vietnamese President To Lam and Tim Hughes, SpaceX’s Senior Vice President for Global Business and Government Affairs, in New York. The government is currently reviewing SpaceX’s proposal, with President Lam urging the company to coordinate with relevant parties in Vietnam to finalize the necessary pre-investment steps.

As of now, SpaceX has not provided a comment in response to the news, according to Reuters.

