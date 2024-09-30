Fire investigation begins at Tata factory making Apple iPhone parts in India

Indian authorities are preparing to conduct a forensic investigation following a fire at the Tata Electronics factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which manufactures components for Apple iPhones. The fire broke out on Saturday, and while the cause remains under investigation, officials have confirmed that it originated in an area designated for chemical storage. The blaze has been fully extinguished, according to district administrative official K.M. Sarayu, who noted that a forensic team from Chennai has been dispatched to determine the cause.

The factory was closed on Sunday due to a weekly holiday, and production is unlikely to resume by Monday, according to two individuals familiar with the situation. Authorities have not yet granted permission for operations to restart. Tata Electronics had earlier stated that it was conducting its own investigation and would take steps to ensure the safety of employees and stakeholders. Neither Tata Electronics nor Apple have issued comments regarding the incident outside regular business hours.

Two workers were hospitalized following the fire but are expected to be discharged by Sunday, according to Sarayu. Officials have not confirmed if the fire impacted nearby buildings, one of which is slated to begin iPhone assembly by the end of the year. This incident is the latest challenge for Apple’s supply chain in India, where the company is expanding production as part of its efforts to reduce reliance on China and tap into India’s growing market.

Featured Image courtesy of The Star

