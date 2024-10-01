Matrixport Enhances European Presence with Swiss Asset Manager Acquisition

Matrixport, a leading cryptocurrency financial services platform based in Singapore, has announced the successful acquisition of Swiss crypto asset manager, Crypto Finance Asset Management (CFAM). This strategic move, finalized on September 30, signifies Matrixport’s commitment to expanding its footprint across Europe.

The acquisition was completed as an all-cash transaction. Matrixport emphasized that CFAM, which was previously a part of the Deutsche Börse Group-owned Crypto Finance Group (CFG), will now operate under the new brand of Matrixport Asset Management (MAM). Positioned in Switzerland, MAM aims to offer institutional-grade crypto investment solutions.

The transaction has secured all necessary regulatory approvals, including the nod from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). This approval underscores the rigorous compliance and due diligence conducted by Matrixport to align with European financial regulations.

Leadership and Organizational Changes

Following the acquisition, key executives from Crypto Finance have transitioned to roles within Matrixport’s new Swiss unit. Stefan Schwitter, formerly the head of asset management at CFAM, has been appointed as the CEO of MAM. Schwitter expressed enthusiasm about the merger, noting the synergies between the two companies will enhance the value offered to Matrixport’s global client base.

Post-acquisition, Crypto Finance will focus on its core competencies in trading, custody, and staking, along with other post-trade services. Stijn Vander Straeten, CEO of CFAM, highlighted that this strategic realignment allows the company to concentrate on expanding its services within the digital asset ecosystem across Switzerland, Germany, and broader European markets.

Established in 2019, Matrixport has rapidly grown into a significant player in the cryptocurrency asset management sector. The company oversees $6 billion in assets under management and boasts a global presence with a workforce of 290 employees across more than 40 countries.

Geographical Restrictions

Despite its extensive international presence, Matrixport does not provide services in several countries and regions, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Japan, the United States, and Canada. This limitation is part of the company’s compliance with local financial regulations and international sanctions.

In addition to asset management, Matrixport actively publishes digital asset investment research. Notably, their analysts have projected that Bitcoin will reach a trading value of $125,000 by the end of 2024, reflecting an optimistic outlook on the cryptocurrency market’s growth.

The acquisition of CFAM by Matrixport not only enhances its service offerings but also strengthens its position within the European digital assets market. This expansion is part of Matrixport’s broader strategy to cement its role as a pivotal player in the global cryptocurrency landscape.

Aspect Matrixport Crypto Finance Asset Management (CFAM) Headquarters Singapore Switzerland Focus Asset Management, Research Trading, Custody, Staking Regulatory Approval FINMA FINMA Role After Acquisition Continues expansion and research Focuses on core services Predicted Market Influence Bitcoin to reach $125,000 by end of 2024 N/A

Matrixport’s acquisition of CFAM represents a significant development in the cryptocurrency sector, signaling robust confidence in the future of digital assets and their management on a global scale. As both entities merge their strengths, the potential for innovative financial solutions in the crypto space appears promising.

Featured image credit: snowing via Flickr

