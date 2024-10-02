DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Men Stop Waymo Car in the Street to Catcall Female Passenger

ByHilary Ong

Oct 2, 2024

Men Stop Waymo Car in the Street to Catcall Female Passenger

Two men in San Francisco stalled a Waymo driverless taxi by standing in front of the vehicle and refusing to move, attempting to catcall a female passenger inside.

The incident, reported by PCMag, was shared by the passenger, Amina V., who posted a video on Twitter/X as a warning to others. The men stopped the autonomous vehicle by blocking its path and asking for Amina’s phone number, preventing it from moving forward despite a green light.

Waymo’s driverless cars are programmed to stop when encountering pedestrians, but they were unable to react to this form of human behavior, leaving Amina stuck in the street. In the video, she can be heard asking the men to move as they continue to harass her. Fortunately, the situation only lasted a few minutes, but Amina expressed concern that more individuals could have gathered.

Amina praised Waymo’s Rider Support, noting that the company called her multiple times during the incident after she pressed the in-car support button. Waymo’s support team asked her if she needed assistance from the police, which she declined.

Despite her positive experience with their customer service, Amina pointed out the difficulty autonomous car companies face when dealing with unpredictable human behavior. She has been a regular Waymo user but now urges the company to implement additional safety features, particularly in areas with high pedestrian traffic, to prevent similar situations.

This event highlights the vulnerability of driverless cars to human exploitation. It follows other recent incidents in San Francisco, including one in which a Waymo car was stopped and vandalized while carrying passengers. Waymo vehicles have also been criticized for getting too close to pedestrians, sparking safety concerns.

In response to Amina’s video, Waymo replied on Twitter/X, stating: “Amina, we’re sorry this happened to you, and appreciate your positive feedback regarding Rider Support. Please know your safety remains our top priority, and we hope you’ll consider riding with us again in the future.”

Featured Image courtesy of PARESH DAVE/REUTERS

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

South Korea Sees Strong Export Growth Driven by Semiconductor Demand
Oct 2, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
New Golf Simulator Packages Introduce Advanced Technology, Changing How Players Practice
Oct 2, 2024 Ethan Lin
Ford Boosts EV Appeal with Free Home Charging Installation
Oct 2, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801