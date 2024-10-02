Hashdex Submits Amended S-1 Filing for Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF

Asset manager Hashdex has recently submitted an amended registration filing for its proposed exchange-traded fund (ETF), which aims to create a comprehensive cryptocurrency portfolio. This submission, disclosed in a regulatory filing dated October 1, signifies ongoing advancements in the approval process with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Progress with the SEC

The amended filing indicates that Hashdex is making strides in the development of its crypto index ETF, particularly after the SEC requested additional time to reach a decision regarding the fund’s authorization for trading back in August. This proactive approach reflects Hashdex’s commitment to navigating the regulatory landscape and enhancing investor options within the cryptocurrency market.

The proposed Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF will initially include Bitcoin, which is currently the sole asset represented in the Nasdaq Crypto US Index. However, the filing suggests plans for the ETF’s portfolio to expand to encompass additional digital currencies in the future.

Industry analysts highlight that crypto index ETFs represent the next major area of interest for issuers, particularly following the recent launches of Bitcoin and Ethereum-focused ETFs in January and July, respectively.

Katalin Tischhauser, head of investment research at crypto bank Sygnum, remarked, “The next logical step is index ETFs because indices are efficient for investors — just like how people buy the S&P 500 in an ETF. This will be the same in crypto.” This sentiment points to a growing recognition that investors may prefer the diversified exposure offered by index ETFs over single-asset products.

Competitors in the Crypto ETF Space

Hashdex is not alone in pursuing the crypto index ETF market. Asset manager Franklin Templeton has also filed to launch a similar product. According to an August 16 filing, the Franklin Crypto Index ETF will track the performance of the CF Institutional Digital Asset Index, which currently comprises only Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The limitation of crypto index ETFs to these two assets is primarily due to the SEC’s current stance. Tischhauser explained that as long as only Bitcoin and Ethereum are approved for inclusion in ETFs, those will be the assets represented in these products. Demand for new types of single-asset ETFs, like those focusing on Solana, remains limited, reflecting a cautious investor sentiment.

The landscape for cryptocurrency ETFs has experienced significant growth, with total assets in U.S. ETFs surpassing $10 trillion for the first time on September 27. This surge is attributed to inflows of over $20 billion into cryptocurrency ETFs in 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence and fund researcher Morningstar.

Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, an investment adviser specializing in ETFs, emphasized the growing prominence of crypto ETFs in the broader ETF landscape, indicating a robust interest among investors. Crypto ETFs accounted for 13 of the 25 largest ETF launches in 2024 by inflows tracked through the end of August.

As Hashdex and other asset managers seek approval for crypto index ETFs, the potential for these investment vehicles to attract significant capital remains high. Investors are increasingly looking for diversified options in the crypto space, and index ETFs could serve as a gateway for more traditional investors to enter the market without the risks associated with holding individual assets.

Investors considering participation in crypto index ETFs should be mindful of ongoing developments with the SEC, as regulatory approvals may impact the types of assets that can be included in future ETFs. Observing trends in investor behavior toward cryptocurrencies can provide insights into potential growth areas, while index ETFs may offer more balanced exposure to the crypto market, reducing the risks associated with single-asset investments.

The amended filing for the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF is a promising development in the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrency investments. As asset managers navigate regulatory challenges and investor preferences, crypto index ETFs stand to play a significant role in broadening access to the cryptocurrency market.

With experts advocating for the efficiency of index investing and the SEC gradually approving more assets for inclusion, the future of crypto index ETFs looks bright. As this market continues to develop, both institutional and retail investors will likely find more opportunities to participate in the growing digital asset ecosystem.

Key ETF Developments Details Amended Filing Date October 1 Initial Asset of Hashdex ETF Bitcoin (BTC) Competitor ETF by Franklin Templeton Franklin Crypto Index ETF tracking CF Institutional Digital Asset Index Total Assets in U.S. ETFs Surpassed $10 trillion on September 27 Inflows into Crypto ETFs in 2024 Over $20 billion Largest ETF Launches 13 out of 25 largest ETF launches in 2024 by inflows tracked through August

Featured image credit: UnitedWarVeterans via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR