Malaysia Announces Plans for National Cloud Policy and AI Regulations

Malaysia is set to implement a national cloud policy and establish AI regulations to ensure ethical practices, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. This decision follows significant investments by global tech companies in Malaysia, particularly in cloud infrastructure and AI services. The national cloud policy will target four key areas: enhancing public service innovation, boosting economic competitiveness, strengthening data security, and promoting digital inclusivity for citizens.

The government will also establish a national AI office, responsible for overseeing AI-related initiatives, including the creation of a five-year technology action plan and a regulatory framework to promote ethical AI adoption within the next year. Anwar expressed the goal of positioning Malaysia as a hub for generative AI, with investments from tech firms playing a crucial role in building secure digital infrastructure.

The announcement coincided with a ground-breaking ceremony for Google’s new $2 billion data center and cloud region in Malaysia. Google’s ongoing multi-year partnership with a local firm to provide sovereign cloud services is expected to generate 26,500 jobs and contribute over $3 billion to Malaysia’s economy by 2030. Google President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat emphasized that the company’s investments aim to meet growing demand for cloud and AI services across the country.

This influx of digital investment has bolstered Malaysia’s economy, which outperformed market expectations in the last two quarters. The ringgit currency has also emerged as one of Asia’s top performers. Google’s expansion into Southeast Asia includes its $1 billion investment in Thailand, aimed at building a data center and cloud region to support AI growth and meet increasing cloud demand across the region.

Featured Image courtesy of Gate 39 Media

Follow us for more updates on Malaysia’s AI plans.