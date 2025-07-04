Miovision is Unlocking $56 Billion in Productivity with Next-Gen Traffic Solutions

Gridlock isn’t just frustrating; it’s draining the economy. With $56 billion lost annually to traffic congestion in Ontario alone, Miovision is rewriting the rulebook on urban mobility. By harnessing cutting-edge V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) technology, Miovision is helping cities reclaim billions in lost productivity, reduce traffic bottlenecks, and pave the way for smarter, safer streets.

“Time is money, and both are being wasted on outdated traffic systems,” said Kurtis McBride, CEO of Miovision. “Our solutions are proving that smarter intersections lead to thriving cities—not decades from now, but today.”

The Goal: Smoother, More Efficient Traffic Flow

Miovision’s powerful suite of tools, including I2X-ready technology, is creating real results where it matters most. By using advanced analytics and real-time data, these integrated systems not only keep cars moving but optimize public transit and emergency services. Recent deployments have slashed congestion by up to 15% while cutting collision risks by 20%.

The company’s cost-effective solutions integrate with existing infrastructure, meaning cities can see immediate returns without hefty overhauls. With these tools, urban centers are unlocking economic gains while delivering measurable and immediate improvements to everyday life.

Leading the Charge Towards Connected Cities

Congestion doesn’t just waste time; it suffocates economies. Miovision is stepping up to tackle this challenge head-on, turning inefficiency into opportunity. By seamlessly integrating with municipalities’ road networks, technology transforms outdated intersections into high-performance hubs for data, safety, and flow. From mid-sized cities to major metropolitan areas, Miovision’s solutions are designed to solve today’s challenges and anticipate the demands of tomorrow.

“Traffic shouldn’t stand in the way of a city’s progress,” added McBride. “Every intersection equipped with Miovision technology represents another step toward economic resilience and smarter mobility.”

The Moment to Act is Now

With North America’s urban centers facing growing congestion costs, Miovision is calling on cities to act. Backed by success stories and scalable solutions, the company is offering municipalities the tools they need to optimize traffic flows, reduce emissions, and bring people and goods to destinations faster. The road to smarter cities starts today.

For more information about Miovision and its groundbreaking V2X solutions, visit miovision.com/v2x.

About Miovision

Miovision is a global leader in intelligent traffic management solutions, empowering cities to enhance road safety, reduce congestion, and foster sustainable urban environments. Since its founding in 2005, Miovision has been at the forefront of innovation, delivering data-driven insights and scalable solutions to transform today’s mobility challenges into tomorrow’s seamless journeys. With its cutting-edge V2X technology deployed across 70,000 signalized intersections worldwide, Miovision continues to redefine urban transportation.