Anthropic Expands Project Glasswing To 150 New Organizations Across 15+ Countries To Scan For Critical Vulnerabilities

Anthropic is expanding Project Glasswing, its joint industry initiative using AI to find and fix critical software vulnerabilities, to about 150 new organizations across more than 15 countries. The expansion comes a day after Anthropic confidentially filed for an IPO following a $65 billion funding round at a nearly $1 trillion valuation.

Claude Mythos At The Core

Claude Mythos, dubbed Anthropic’s most powerful model, can identify thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities over several weeks and is at the heart of Project Glasswing. In early April, Anthropic gave 50 initial partners, including the U.S. government, access to Claude Mythos Preview to scan codebases for security flaws.

New Industries And High-Stakes Partners

The expanded group covers power, water, healthcare, communications, and hardware—industries not well-represented in the initial cohort. Many partners maintain codebases relied upon by other organizations and governments, and Anthropic estimates a major attack could affect more than 100 million people with ramifications for global and national security.

Geographic And Organizational Reach

The expanded group includes organizations in U.S.-friendly countries such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. Reported partners include Okta, Samsung, SK Hynix, SK Telecom, NATO, and the EU’s cybersecurity agency ENISA.

Race To Establish Safeguards And Rival Response

Anthropic expects other AI companies to soon develop models as capable as Mythos Preview, so it is racing to establish safeguards within Project Glasswing. Rival OpenAI recently released GPT-5.5-Cyber, a cybersecurity-focused model rolled out to a large group of partners for testing.

Featured image credits: Syllaby

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