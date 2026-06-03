Apple’s MacBook Neo Ships 1.1 Million Units In Debut Quarter, Exceeding Expectations And Attracting First-Time Mac Buyers

Apple shipped 1.1 million MacBook Neo units in the quarter ended March, according to IDC data shared with TechCrunch, making it an early success despite being available for only about three weeks during the quarter. The Neo started at $599, roughly 45% below the entry-level MacBook Air, and shipped more than the MacBook Air (M5) and MacBook Pro (M5) did in their debut quarters, which were over 900,000 and 550,000 units respectively.

Design And Pricing Strategy

The MacBook Neo retains Apple’s premium look with an aluminum chassis and 13-inch Liquid Retina display but uses an A18 Pro chip instead of an M-series processor and offers 8GB of memory in the base model to reach the lower price point. Demand has exceeded expectations in several countries, including India, where retailers struggle to secure enough inventory.

Geographic Distribution And Market Response

Of the global Neo shipments in the March quarter, 44% went to the U.S., while India accounted for close to 18,000 shipments despite limited availability. The Neo starts at ₹69,900 (about $733) in India compared with ₹119,900 (around $1,260) for the entry-level MacBook Air, and rising Windows notebook prices plus the Neo’s attractive pricing drove high demand.

Strategic Impact And Competitor Response

CEO Tim Cook said customer response was “off the charts” and Apple set a March-quarter record for new Mac customers, partly driven by the Neo. Counterpoint Research sees the Neo helping Apple expand beyond traditional buyers, potentially increasing its share of the $400–$699 notebook market from about 2% to around 15%. Dell responded by unveiling a new XPS 13 starting at $699 aimed at the same segment, acknowledging strong demand for premium laptops at accessible prices.

Future Shipments And Supply Constraints

IDC’s Navkendar Singh forecasts a very big spike in Neo shipments in the current quarter as Apple works through supply constraints and expands availability. The Neo’s popularity could reshape Apple’s strategy in markets like India, where older discounted MacBook models historically drove volume.

Featured image credits: Locke Cole @ Wikipedia

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