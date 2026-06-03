The Forttuna Group Announces the Anniversary Edition of Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2026, Celebrating Leadership Beyond Boundaries

The Forttuna Group proudly announces the launch of Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2026, a landmark anniversary edition honouring an exceptional collective of global leaders, innovators, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and changemakers whose work continues to shape industries, inspire communities, and influence the future of leadership worldwide.

As a distinguished edition within the globally recognised Forttuna Global 100 platform, The Power List 2026 celebrates individuals whose leadership extends beyond professional accomplishment to create measurable impact across business, technology, healthcare, governance, public service, innovation, and social transformation. This anniversary edition stands as a reflection of visionary leadership that not only drives progress within organisations and industries but also contributes meaningfully to society, economic development, and global advancement.

Global diplomacy, governance, and public leadership are represented by Honourable E.P. Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Barbuda Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda; and Shikha Goel, IPS, Home Secretary & Principal Secretary, Home Department, Telangana, India, holding additional charge as Director, TGCSB & Director, FSL, Telangana, India. Their leadership continues to strengthen diplomacy, governance, public administration, policy, and institutional advancement.

Healthcare, medical innovation, wellness, and scientific leadership are exemplified by Dr. Minha Rajput-Ray, Physician-Scientist, Medical Director, CEO and Founder, Curaidh Clinic; Marieann R. Brill, PhD, MBA, RAC, MLS (ASCP), Deputy Director, OHT6: Office of Orthopedic Devices, Office of Product Evaluation and Quality, Center for Devices and Radiological health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration; Dr. Fariah. Iram. Gaba, Associate Dentist, Specialist in Aesthetic & Minimally Invasive Restorative Procedures, Dental Clinic Mondzorg Hollandspoor, The Hague, The Netherlands; Dr. Pramod KUMAR, PhD (Laser Tech.), Director of Research & Innovation, Quantlase Research & Development Centre (QRDC), Abu Dhabi, UAE; Sofica C. Bistriceanu, MD, PhD., Academic Medical Unit – CMI Dr. Bistriceanu, S.; Nick Jooma, Founder & CEO, Infinite Allergy Labs; Lori Gradley, CEO/Founder, International wellness company, Splendid Inspiration; and Susheel Ladwa, CEO, Onyx. Their collective work continues to advance patient care, medical research, healthcare innovation, holistic wellness, and transformational human wellbeing.

Technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation are powerfully represented by Jani Hirvonen, Global Head of Search Partnerships, Google, Tech Leader, Author, Board Advisor, Executive Coach, Elite Athlete; Pritam Debnath, Senior Director, Head of Global AI Technology, Sysco Corporation; Chiru Bhavansikar, Chief AI Officer, Arhasi & Founder, TrustHouse.AI; Solange Jacob, VP Google Cloud, Pythian; Stephen D. Pullum, Founder & Global AI Literacy Engagement, AfricurityAI; Prith Banerjee, Senior Vice President of Innovation, Synopsys; Harsh Verma, Principal Software Engineer, Cybersecurity & Agentic AI, Palo Alto Networks; Dr. Pranay Misra, Industry Thought Leader, AI Data Center & Critical Minerals; Srinivas Kilambi, Founder and CEO, Sriya.AI LLC; Vanessa Vélez Toro, Technical Director, Quality Engineering Studio, Globant; Kenneth Bond, CEO, Enterprise Software Solutions Architect E.S.S.A, ROOK Connect Software; Sailaja Kotra-Turner, VP CISO, Director Global Infrastructure & Operations, Brown-Forman; Shankar Narayanan SGS, Principal Architect, Microsoft; and Amir Vashkover, Head, Philips Data Security; Shobana Shankar, ISV Sales Leader, North America for Google Cloud; and Yasha Sterling, Sr. eChannel Program Manager, ComEd. Their leadership is shaping the future of enterprise technology, AI innovation, infrastructure security, cloud ecosystems, and global digital advancement.

Corporate excellence, enterprise strategy, and operational leadership are reflected through the achievements of Laura S. Livers, Chief Revenue Officer, Intouch Insight; Gregory D. Kunst, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Valitor, Inc.; Fernando Murias, Chairman & CEO, Digital Global Systems Inc; Beatrice Nelson-Beer, Chief Legal Officer, Lifeplus International; Jennifer Layne Hall, Chief Operating Officer, Twin City Transportation, Inc.; Chaille Brown, Chief Financial Officer, Tinuiti; Jeevanand Muniandy, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sky Medic Group Holding Sdn Bhd; Dr. Victor Tay, Group CEO, Global Catalyst Advisory; Joseph Anderson, President and CEO, Rafael Systems Global Sustainment; Peter Lynch, Chief People & Innovation Officer, Cardinal Group Companies; Stephen Childs, CHRO, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America; Vishal Vasant Padhye, Chief Information & Security Officer, Onclusive Inc.; Melissa Clark, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Primera Engineers, Ltd.; Steven Anthony, Chairman & CEO, Anthony Global Holdings; Dawn Reynolds Pettit, Chief Human Resources Officer, Rush Street Gaming; and Dr. Ajayya Kumar, COO, Emircom; and Dr. Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager & Area Business Head, West Africa, Mastercard. These leaders continue to redefine operational excellence, organisational growth, strategic leadership, and enterprise innovation.

Entrepreneurship, innovation, and business transformation are further represented by Rajanya Ravasia, Founder & Director, Adventum Wealth; Amanda Frolich, Owner and Founder, Amanda’s Action Club; Brittney Poe, Founder, Singularity Vision Collaborative; Louise Slattery, Founder, Louise Slattery Coaching; Dr. Aashish Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Singapore Beverages Nepal Pvt. Ltd.; Jaclynn Morgan, CEO and Co-Founder, Healthvice Inc. dba WellFed; Kedar K. Ismail, Owner, The Law Offices of Kedar K. Ismail; Cindy Eggleton, Co-Founder and CEO, Brilliant Cities; Ishara Saldin, Founder & CEO, Reach4TheStars®; J. Patrick Laing, Founder and CEO, Certainty Management, Owner, Certainty Holdings, Co-Founder, Certainty Global, Co-Founder, Certainty Veterans, Partner, Seniors Home Services, Partner, NovaCast Management, Shareholder, Mobility for Kids; Swati Dayal, Global Marketing Strategist, Entrepreneur, Transformational Leader; Philip Jayhawk Chan, President & CEO, Lightspeed Investing; Shann Jones MBE, Founder/Director, Chuckling Goat LTD; Matt Walsh, Founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Splish Naturals; Nidhi Chadda, Founder and CEO, Enzo Advisors; Wesley Espinoza, Founder & Innovation Strategist, InnovaOps⁠; and Andree Mienkus, CEO & Real Estate Director, bconnected. Their entrepreneurial vision and strategic innovation continue to influence industries, create opportunities, and drive transformative growth.

Leadership in people transformation, emotional intelligence, coaching, wellbeing, and organisational culture is represented by Mary Snell, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, New Leaf Organization; Celeste Warren, Founder, Celeste Warren Consulting LLC; Sonia Keeney, Data Strategy Executive and Co-Founder, Just Loud Enough Media, Co-host, Overqualified & Unmuted; Vanessa Haripersad, Global Award-Winning Transformational Leadership and Resilience Coach, Founder & CEO, Shankara People Solutions, Global Advisory Board Member, Keynote Speaker, Mentor, IGC Country Chair South Africa for Transformational Leadership & Life Coaching, Editor in Chief Ishkama Global Change Magazine; Divya Parekh, Thinkers50 Top 50 Influential Coach, TEDx Speaker, LinkedIn Top AI Voice, Bestselling Author, AI Leadership Advisor; and David Lyons, DAS, BS, CPT, Founder, MS Fitness Challenge, Creator, OptimalBody Fitness. Their work continues to inspire leadership development, workplace wellbeing, resilience, personal transformation, and human empowerment.

Creative leadership, global influence, advocacy, and transformational thought leadership are further showcased through the contributions of Helen Kagan, PhD, Creator, HelenKagan HealingArts™ & Wearable HealingArts®, Founder, Healer, Visionary Artist & Author; and Regina Angarita, Miss Planet Colombia, whose work bridges creativity, wellness, influence, advocacy, and global inspiration.

Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2026 celebrates leaders whose vision, innovation, and leadership are creating meaningful impact across industries and communities worldwide. This edition reflects The Forttuna Group’s commitment to recognising individuals who lead with purpose, integrity, and transformative influence in a rapidly evolving world.

As global industries continue to transform, Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2026 honours those shaping the future through innovation, excellence, and global leadership.