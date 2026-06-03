Amazon Moves Prime Day To June 23-26 With Focus On Groceries And Essentials Amid Economic Slump

Amazon announced its annual Prime Day will take place June 23–26, holding the deals event earlier than usual since Prime Day is typically in July. The company said members can save on top brands, trending products, Amazon-exclusive items, fresh groceries, summer essentials, and back-to-school must-haves with fast, free delivery.

Shift Toward Essentials Amid Inflation

Prime Day has shifted from indulgent items to essentials in recent years, and Amazon told CNBC that groceries and household essentials will be a main focus this year. The timing makes sense as University of Michigan data showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped in May to a record low amid a difficult economy.

Strong Sales Performance Last Year

During last year’s Prime Day, U.S. retailers saw $24.1 billion in online spend, representing 30.3% year-over-year growth. The event continues to drive significant e-commerce traffic and sales despite broader economic challenges.

Featured image credits: Phil Murphy via Flickr

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