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Blue Origin Plans To Return New Glenn Rocket To Flight In 2026 Despite Massive Launchpad Explosion

ByJolyen

Jun 3, 2026

Blue Origin Plans To Return New Glenn Rocket To Flight In 2026 Despite Massive Launchpad Explosion

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp said the company will fly its New Glenn rocket again before the end of 2026 despite last week’s massive explosion during testing at Cape Canaveral, Florida. More launchpad infrastructure is in good shape than expected, and a previously flown booster plus three upper stages at the complex also look good.

Aggressive Timeline And Strategic Position
The timeline is aggressive, as many in the space industry assumed New Glenn wouldn’t launch again until 2027 due to apparent launchpad damage. Unlike SpaceX, which recovered quickly after a 2016 Falcon 9 pad explosion because it had a second pad nearly ready, Blue Origin’s second launchpad is in very early stages.

NASA Artemis Missions And Tourism Pause
NASA relies on New Glenn for planned Artemis moon missions, and Blue Origin shifted focus to this program by pausing space tourism flights on New Shepard for at least two years in January. The company has not yet said what caused the explosion.

Launch History And Upcoming Changes
New Glenn’s first launch in January 2025 reached orbit but the booster exploded on return. The November launch placed Mars-bound spacecraft in space and landed the first booster on a drone ship. The April flight reused that booster but the upper stage failed, losing an AST SpaceMobile satellite. Blue Origin will change how it carries and stands up rockets to the pad, abandoning the transporter-erector approach, but Limp ruled out jumping directly to a larger New Glenn variant.

Featured image credits: NASA Kennedy via Flickr

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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