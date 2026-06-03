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X Launches “React With Video” To Let Users Record Video Responses Instead Of Just Reposting

ByJolyen

Jun 3, 2026

X Launches “React With Video” To Let Users Record Video Responses Instead Of Just Reposting

X launched “React with Video,” a new feature that lets users record a video response to posts instead of just using Repost or Quote Post. The feature is currently available on iOS and will roll out to Android and web soon, targeting creators who build personal brands by commenting on others’ content.

Creator Focus And Richer Feedback
X’s head of product Nikita Bier said commentary is one of the most important pillars of X and sometimes the best way to share thoughts is with video. A spokesperson said the feature could open a new way for creators to connect, allowing richer feedback through facial expressions and tone while making creators a greater part of the conversation.

Recent Platform Changes Impacting Creators
X has wound down its Communities feature to focus on direct connections and attempted revenue-sharing program changes that were rolled back after backlash. The platform rolled out “Paid Partnership” labels, tested ad formats connecting posts with products, revamped Creator Subscriptions with exclusive threads and shareable cards, and cracked down on clickbait by reducing payouts to low-value content accounts.

User Growth
X had 550 million users as of March 2026, up from 520 million in December 2025, according to SpaceX’s S-1 filing.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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