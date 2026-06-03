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Meta Tests “Series” For Reels To Bundle Episodic Content Into A Dedicated Profile Hub On Instagram And Facebook

ByJolyen

Jun 3, 2026

Meta Tests “Series” For Reels To Bundle Episodic Content Into A Dedicated Profile Hub On Instagram And Facebook

Meta is testing a new “Series” feature for Reels that lets select creators bundle new and old Reels into episodic series with a dedicated hub on their profile, mirroring TikTok’s Series experience. Each Reel becomes an episode in a bigger story, appearing in a new tab on the creator’s profile so viewers can find all episodes, watch in order, and pick up where they left off.

Why Meta Is Building This
The feature signals Meta is embracing longer-term viewing over quick scrolling sessions, aiming to bring audiences back repeatedly and build stronger viewing habits. For creators, it offers an organized way to release episodic videos like tutorials and challenges. Meta is already seeing serialized content take off, such as a “10 days of healthier baking” series bundled into a single collection.

Viewer Experience
When viewers discover episodes while scrolling their feed or the Reels tab, they can tap into the full series to see other episodes. Users can also save a series to watch later or stay up-to-date.

Monetization And Competitive Context
Meta is considering ways to monetize the feature but didn’t share specifics. TikTok launched a Series feature in 2023 that allows creators to post premium collections behind a paywall, and Meta could follow a similar playbook. The test is working with select creators and content producers who have already shared serialized content on Instagram and Facebook.

Featured image credits: artpixel.com

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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