Sports Events 365 Enhances Worldwide Event Ticket Search Engine With Cancellation Policy Upgrades

Sports Events 365, a global ticket marketplace that’s been operating since 2006, has announced major enhancements to its event search engine, including the launch of a new “Cancel For Any Reason” service that offers greater flexibility and peace of mind for sports and entertainment fans around the world.

Having built a strong international presence over the past two decades, operating websites in 22 languages, and serving customers in approximately 150 countries, Sports Events 365 has built a reputation for providing easy access to all kinds of events. The company offers access to more than 50,000 events every year, including not just sports like rugby, tennis, and football tickets , but live music and entertainment shows across a range of categories.

At the core of Sports Events 365’s offering is its advanced event search engine, giving visitors the ability to locate tickets through a range of different search methods. Customers can search by specific teams, artists, sports, tournaments, as well as locations, from country to city, and right down to specific arenas and stadiums. This technology makes it easier for visitors to find events anywhere in the world.

Now, Sports Events 365 has introduced a range of new cancellation policies to help customers protect their money when they’re no longer able to attend events as planned. This includes their new cancellation protection option that allows customers to receive refunds due to certain event changes. By adding 2.6% to their ticket price, customers can become eligible for a full refund if the event is postponed by more than 60 hours from its original scheduled date, or moved to a venue over 100 kilometres away from its original location. In some instances, customers may be able to benefit from Hold24, an option that allows them to make a booking and to cancel it within 24 hours of booking time without cancellation fees

The company has launched an even more comprehensive “Cancel For Any Reason” offering travellers an added layer of booking flexibility and protection. By adding 9.6% of the ticket price, customers can cancel their purchase up to 72 hours before the event and receive an 80% refund. This service also includes the scheduling–change protection under their standard cancellation option, so a customer’s money is still fully protected due to the mentioned event change circumstances. .

Alongside these services, developed to meet growing customer needs for flexibility and confidence in the live events market, Sports Events 365 has launched its new HandsIn service, which offers the option to split ticket purchases across several credit cards, making it easier to buy multiple tickets from one account and split them amongst multiple event-goers, or simply to manage the costs as the buyer prefers.

As Sports Events 365 continues to expand its global operations and service offerings for customers worldwide, they encourage anyone looking for sports, music, or live event tickets to take a look at their website.

Says Sefi Donner, Sports Events 365’s founder & CEO, “Sports Events 365 was founded on the idea that great service and great technology belong together. Twenty years on, that’s still what drives us, and it’s why clients from all over the world trust us to deliver the moments they will remember.”

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