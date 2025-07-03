How This Speedy Go-Getter Is Helping Midlifers Reclaim Time, Energy, and Freedom Using Health, AI, and Smart Assets

In a world obsessed with grinding harder, one man is teaching people to move smarter. Known as the Speedy Go-Getter, he’s on a mission to help midlife professionals ditch burnout and reclaim control over their time, energy, and income—by leveraging tools like AI, smart assets, and a renewed commitment to personal health.

Once underestimated for being “too playful” and told to “tone it down,” the Speedy Go-Getter turned every doubt into fuel. From outsmarting school bullies to navigating career dead-ends, his journey wasn’t about playing it safe—it was about moving with intention. That mindset became the foundation for his personal transformation and the movement he now leads.

Today, the Speedy Go-Getter is a performance strategist, asset educator, and the author of Building an Empire with History—a bold manifesto that helps readers rethink success, step into purpose, and make moves that matter.

“I don’t teach hustle. I teach high leverage,” he says.

“It’s not about working more hours. It’s about activating the right tools, energy, and mindset so that your life starts working for you—not the other way around.”

Through masterclasses, coaching programs, and a growing online movement, the Speedy Go-Getter empowers midlifers to break free from outdated systems using his three-pillar framework:

1. Health – Because energy and clarity are your real currency.

2. AI – To automate time-wasting tasks and increase income potential.

3. Assets – Crypto, property, and businesses that grow without trading time for money.

Whether he’s teaching how to turn a side hustle into a freedom-generating machine, or consulting on turning ethical negotiation into 7-figure asset plays, his approach remains the same: no fluff, just bold, strategic moves grounded in real-life experience.

His personal milestones speak volumes:

Turned small property investments into 7-figure assets



Trained celebrities and performed live on national TV to raise funds for the physically disabled

Built businesses with 20–40% profit margins using ethical negotiation

using ethical negotiation Used crypto and Web3 strategies to build long-term wealth

Authored a movement-building book that helps people rewrite their definition of success

But what really sets him apart? He doesn’t just talk systems—he lives the transformation.

“I became a Speedy Go-Getter not because life was smooth—but because I refused to stay stuck,” he says. “Every rejection, every loss—it pushed me to move faster, think smarter, and act bolder. That’s the skillset I now pass on.”

Career Highlights

Author of Building an Empire with History, a strategic guide to bold living

Creator of the Asset Acceleration Masterclass , teaching midlifers how to invest without overwhelm

, teaching midlifers how to invest without overwhelm Host of high-impact workshops and coaching programs across Asia

Built and advised multiple income-generating platforms with zero outside capital

The Speedy Go-Getter Message:

“You weren’t born to run in circles. You were built to break free. With health, smart tools, and a powerful mindset, you can create freedom—on your terms.”

From community groups to digital masterclasses, his work is now impacting go-getters across Southeast Asia and beyond—individuals who are tired of ticking boxes and ready to start living intentionally.

About Speedy Go-Getter

The Speedy Go-Getter is a lifestyle strategist, asset educator, and author of Building an Empire with History. He helps midlife professionals break free from outdated systems by using AI, health, and wealth-building tools. His mission is to replace hustle with high leverage and empower individuals to live fully, freely, and on purpose.

Telegram: @SpeedyGogetter

Instagram: @speedygogetter