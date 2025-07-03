MyCroatianCharter Launches Portfolio of 12+ Guest Luxury Yachts in Croatia

Croatia has officially taken the lead as the Mediterranean’s top destination for large-group luxury yacht charters, and MyCroatianCharter is helping travelers navigate this niche fleet, which represents one of the fastest-growing sectors in Croatia yacht charter. Operated by DMA Yachting, the platform has launched a curated portfolio of vessels designed to host 12 or more guests, also referred to as Croatia small ship cruises.

Due to EU maritime safety regulations, most crewed charter yachts are restricted to a maximum of 12 guests unless the vessel is fully certified to meet cruise-ship-level safety standards. This legal limitation makes it nearly impossible to find high-capacity crewed yachts in most European destinations. However, Croatia has stepped in to fill this gap, offering a growing fleet of certified vessels that comply with these standards.

“We receive consistent inquiries from groups over 12 looking for yacht charter in the Mediterranean, and we almost always direct them to Croatia,” said Charter Broker Chris de Kock. “It offers the best combination of value, availability, and quality. Greece has some options, but they rarely match up.”

Croatia small ship cruises are essentially superyachts certified to carry more than 12 guests, combining the scale of mini cruise ships with the elegance of private yachts. The vessels in this segment offer a premium experience for large groups wanting to share a crewed yacht charter in Croatia, whether families, friends, or corporate teams.

“DMA Yachting is all about giving clients the tools they need to make the right decision,” said Charter Broker Sarah Klische. “These yachts are extremely popular, and booking early is essential if you want the best ones. Our curated portfolio makes it easier to identify top options while they’re still available.”

One standout vessel is Freedom, which accommodates up to 22 guests. With luxury amenities including a spa, gym, jacuzzi, cinema room, and poker table, Freedom provides the atmosphere of a superyacht with the certification and capacity of a mini cruise ship. “Freedom is hands-down the best choice for large group charters—if you can get her,” added de Kock. “She only has one week left for summer 2025.”

These are some of the yachts included in MyCroatianCharter’s portfolio:

FREEDOM (258 ft, €120,000/week): The most popular and arguably best-value large group charter yacht in Croatia right now (22 guests). She’s got all the luxury amenities of a luxury resort and more, including a spa, jacuzzi, sauna, cinema room, poker table, and a garage stocked with water toys. Summer 2026 is almost fully booked.

BLACK SWAN (164 ft, €135,000/week): One of the most elegant yachts for group charters post-2024 refit. With cinema, piano lounge, and spa, she is ideal for multigenerational trips and guests seeking refined, wellness-like service at sea.

ARETHA (148 ft, €75,500/week): Recently refitted and featuring two Jacuzzis side-by-side, Aretha is a favorite among clients wanting wellness features and serious deck space for socializing. She accommodates 30 guests.

SYMPHONY (172 ft, €75,500/week): Considered one of the best upgraded yachts in her price class, Symphony offers double Jacuzzis, great wellness facilities like sauna, massage room, and outdoor gym for guests who want luxury on a budget. Also accommodates 30 guests.

LUPUS MARE (141 ft, €65,000/week): A crowd-pleaser thanks to her unbeatable value. She packs in cinema, sauna, gym, and a solid water toy collection—at a price usually half that of similar vessels. Hosts up to 32 guests.

ANTHEA (170 ft, €128,000/week): A newer yacht, Anthea is perfect for guests seeking ultra-luxury service, especially gourmet dining. The floating beach, hot tub, and open-air cinema make her a top-tier charter choice for up to 20 guests.

VARIETY VOYAGER (223 ft, €247,600/week): The go-to choice for event charters and very large groups. With capacity for 71 guests, she is unmatched in the region and offers onboard spa and event-ready features.

SALUZI (226 ft, €480,000/week): The most luxurious and highest-priced option on this list. Saluzi is a true superyacht with the facilities of a floating palace, including spa, gym, cinema, hot tubs, and more, for up to 32 guests.

KARIZMA (157 ft, €60,000/week): Best for families thanks to her flexible cabins and family-friendly layout. Excellent water toy collection and great sun deck space for 36 guests.

RUNNING ON WAVES (210 ft, €105,000/week): For guests wanting something unique, this modern take on a tall ship offers true sailing charm and is ideal for large private gatherings or themed voyages. Hosts 45 guests.

*Prices are per week plus expenses

Croatia’s dominance in the luxury charter segment is underscored by its expansive coastline, island-hopping potential, and evolving port infrastructure. Travelers considering a crewed yacht charter in Croatia are now presented with more choices than ever.

To support those planning a high-capacity voyage, MyCroatianCharter has published its new portfolios of the best yachts for 12+ guests and updated its Croatia motor yacht charter and Croatia luxury yacht charter catalogs.

For more information and to secure a Croatia crewed yacht charter for 2025, visit mycroatiancharter.com