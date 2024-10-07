DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Blockchain Latest

US Files Complaints to Seize Assets from North Korean Hackers

ByDayne Lee

Oct 7, 2024

US Files Complaints to Seize Assets from North Korean Hackers

On October 4, the United States government initiated legal action to seize over $2.67 million in digital assets that were reportedly stolen by the notorious Lazarus Group, a hacking organization linked to North Korea.

The legal documents filed by the US government aim to recover approximately $1.7 million in Tether (USDT), which was taken during the 2022 Deribit hack. This significant breach resulted in the options exchange losing a total of $28 million.

The Lazarus Group successfully accessed a Deribit hot wallet, after which they moved the stolen funds through the Tornado Cash mixer and several Ethereum addresses in an effort to evade law enforcement detection.

In addition to the Tether recovery, US law enforcement has also sought to reclaim about $970,000 in Avalanche-bridged Bitcoin (BTC.b) that was stolen in the Lazarus Group’s 2023 hack of the gambling platform Stake.com. This attack led to significant losses for Stake.com, amounting to over $41 million.

Context of Lazarus Group Attacks

The incidents involving Deribit and Stake.com represent only a fraction of the cyberattacks attributed to the Lazarus Group. Blockchain analysts have speculated that the July 2024 hack of the WazirX exchange, which drained approximately $235 million, may also have connections to this group.

An August 15 report by on-chain investigator ZackXBT revealed a network of North Korean developers who have infiltrated at least 25 crypto projects. These developers reportedly used pseudonyms to gain access to these projects, compromising code and stealing treasury funds. ZackXBT indicated that all identified developers were likely operating under the direction of a single entity.

FBI Warnings About the Lazarus Group

In September, the FBI issued a series of warnings regarding the Lazarus Group, including alerts about various social engineering scams.

One particular scam involved sending fake job offers and applications to unsuspecting users. Once the hackers established rapport with their victims, they persuaded them to download malware disguised as employment documents. This malicious act could lead to significant theft or the loss of sensitive personal information.

The US government’s legal actions against the Lazarus Group signify a determined effort to combat cybercrime and recover stolen assets. As the landscape of cryptocurrency and digital assets evolves, so too do the tactics employed by cybercriminals. The ongoing vigilance from law enforcement agencies and the revelations from blockchain analysts underscore the importance of security and the need for continued education regarding potential scams and hacks.

With the recent developments surrounding Tether, the Deribit hack, and the wider implications of North Korean cyber activity, it is clear that the fight against digital asset theft is far from over. The collaboration between various authorities will be crucial in addressing these persistent threats in the digital economy.

Key Details of US Legal Actions Against Lazarus GroupInformation
Date of Legal ActionOctober 4
Total Value of Assets TargetedOver $2.67 million
Targeted Assets$1.7 million in Tether; $970,000 in Avalanche-bridged Bitcoin
Notable HacksDeribit (2022) and Stake.com (2023)
Losses from Stake.com HackOver $41 million
Speculated ConnectionsWazirX hack in July 2024 ($235 million)
Number of Crypto Projects InfiltratedAt least 25
Type of Scams Identified by FBISocial engineering scams

Featured image credit: qalebstudio via Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

New Ethereum Proposal Aims to Increase Throughput by 50%
Oct 7, 2024 Dayne Lee
China Faces EU Tariffs on Electric Vehicles as Trade Dispute Grows
Oct 7, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Tether Teases USDT Documentary on 10th Anniversary
Oct 7, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801