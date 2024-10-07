US Files Complaints to Seize Assets from North Korean Hackers

On October 4, the United States government initiated legal action to seize over $2.67 million in digital assets that were reportedly stolen by the notorious Lazarus Group, a hacking organization linked to North Korea.

The legal documents filed by the US government aim to recover approximately $1.7 million in Tether (USDT), which was taken during the 2022 Deribit hack. This significant breach resulted in the options exchange losing a total of $28 million.

The Lazarus Group successfully accessed a Deribit hot wallet, after which they moved the stolen funds through the Tornado Cash mixer and several Ethereum addresses in an effort to evade law enforcement detection.

In addition to the Tether recovery, US law enforcement has also sought to reclaim about $970,000 in Avalanche-bridged Bitcoin (BTC.b) that was stolen in the Lazarus Group’s 2023 hack of the gambling platform Stake.com. This attack led to significant losses for Stake.com, amounting to over $41 million.

Context of Lazarus Group Attacks

The incidents involving Deribit and Stake.com represent only a fraction of the cyberattacks attributed to the Lazarus Group. Blockchain analysts have speculated that the July 2024 hack of the WazirX exchange, which drained approximately $235 million, may also have connections to this group.

An August 15 report by on-chain investigator ZackXBT revealed a network of North Korean developers who have infiltrated at least 25 crypto projects. These developers reportedly used pseudonyms to gain access to these projects, compromising code and stealing treasury funds. ZackXBT indicated that all identified developers were likely operating under the direction of a single entity.

FBI Warnings About the Lazarus Group

In September, the FBI issued a series of warnings regarding the Lazarus Group, including alerts about various social engineering scams.

One particular scam involved sending fake job offers and applications to unsuspecting users. Once the hackers established rapport with their victims, they persuaded them to download malware disguised as employment documents. This malicious act could lead to significant theft or the loss of sensitive personal information.

The US government’s legal actions against the Lazarus Group signify a determined effort to combat cybercrime and recover stolen assets. As the landscape of cryptocurrency and digital assets evolves, so too do the tactics employed by cybercriminals. The ongoing vigilance from law enforcement agencies and the revelations from blockchain analysts underscore the importance of security and the need for continued education regarding potential scams and hacks.

With the recent developments surrounding Tether, the Deribit hack, and the wider implications of North Korean cyber activity, it is clear that the fight against digital asset theft is far from over. The collaboration between various authorities will be crucial in addressing these persistent threats in the digital economy.

Key Details of US Legal Actions Against Lazarus Group Information Date of Legal Action October 4 Total Value of Assets Targeted Over $2.67 million Targeted Assets $1.7 million in Tether; $970,000 in Avalanche-bridged Bitcoin Notable Hacks Deribit (2022) and Stake.com (2023) Losses from Stake.com Hack Over $41 million Speculated Connections WazirX hack in July 2024 ($235 million) Number of Crypto Projects Infiltrated At least 25 Type of Scams Identified by FBI Social engineering scams

