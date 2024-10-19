DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Blockchain Latest

Crypto Funding Dips 20% in Third Quarter Amid ‘Barbell Market’ Dynamics

ByDayne Lee

Oct 19, 2024

Crypto Funding Dips 20% in Third Quarter Amid ‘Barbell Market’ Dynamics

In the third quarter, venture capital funding for the cryptocurrency sector fell by 20% to $2.4 billion compared to the previous quarter. This decline was marked by a notable 17% drop in the number of deals, totaling 478 for the period. Galaxy Digital, a prominent crypto investment firm, attributed this downturn to a “barbell market” effect, where investor focus on either end of the risk spectrum—Bitcoin and highly speculative memecoins—has overshadowed mid-tier crypto projects.

Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital, and research analyst Gabe Parker highlighted in their October 15 report that despite the quarterly decline, there was a 21.5% increase in funding compared to the same quarter last year. They pointed to several factors contributing to the current venture stagnation, including the overwhelming market attention to Bitcoin, particularly its new exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and the fleeting interest in memecoins, which pose funding challenges due to their uncertain longevity.

Investment Preferences

The report elaborated that the tepid market conditions in 2024 have resulted from minimal interest from large financial allocators. These conditions are partly due to the high demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs by major investors like pension funds and hedge funds, which has diverted attention from early-stage venture capital investments in the crypto sector. Additionally, the once strong correlation between Bitcoin’s price movements and crypto venture funding levels has notably weakened.

  • Portfolio Strategies: Traditional crypto investment portfolios that focus on high-cap cryptocurrencies and speculative tokens have neglected mid-sized utility tokens and projects, which are typically the targets for VC funding.
  • Technological Integration: Crypto firms integrating artificial intelligence services have seen significant investment growth, with a five-fold increase in funding over the previous quarter. Notable raises include Sentient, CeTi, and Sahara AI, securing $85 million, $60 million, and $43 million, respectively.
  • Geographical Distribution: U.S.-based crypto firms received 56% of the VC funding, accounting for 43.5% of the deals. Other significant contributions came from Singapore and the United Kingdom, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.

Projected Market Movements

Galaxy Digital anticipates a potential acceleration in VC funding in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. This optimistic outlook is based on the expectations of falling interest rates and a more relaxed regulatory environment, which could enhance funding conditions and stimulate investment activities in the crypto sector.

RegionPercentage of Total FundingNumber of DealsNotable Trends
United States56%43.5% of dealsDominant market player
Singapore8.7%Strong regional player
United Kingdom6.8%Significant European hub
UAE & SwitzerlandRemaining top fiveEmerging markets in crypto venture funding

The third quarter of 2024 saw a marked decrease in crypto venture capital funding due to a combination of market focus on extreme ends of the investment spectrum and a shift away from early-stage funding in the crypto industry. Despite these challenges, there are signs of potential growth driven by technological advancements and changes in the financial and regulatory landscape. As investors adjust their strategies, the crypto venture scene remains dynamic, reflecting broader economic trends and investor sentiments.

Featured image credit: redgreystock via Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Nvidia stock sets new record, surpasses June milestone
Oct 19, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Amazon Tells Employees to Embrace Five-Day-Office Mandate or Seek Jobs Elsewhere
Oct 19, 2024 Hilary Ong
Horizon Robotics Aims to Raise $696 Million in Largest Hong Kong IPO of 2024
Oct 19, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801