Nissan Ariya Drivers Get Access to Tesla’s Supercharger Stations

Oct 19, 2024

Nissan has joined Tesla’s network of charging stations, allowing Nissan Ariya drivers to locate and pay for Superchargers through the MyNissan app. This update will give Ariya drivers access to Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network, adding to the company’s existing partnerships with Shell Recharge, ChargePoint, and EVgo.

To support this, Nissan will offer a North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter for Ariya vehicles. Additionally, the company plans to include NACS ports in future electric vehicle models for the US and Canadian markets starting next year.

The integration with Tesla’s Supercharger network will increase Nissan’s charging footprint to approximately 90,000 stations across the US. However, this feature will only be available to Ariya drivers, while Nissan Leaf drivers will continue to use the existing NissanConnect EV and Services for charging.

Tesla, while facing ongoing challenges with the Cybertruck, including a fifth recall, has secured its lead in the EV charging sector. Stellantis, General Motors, and Hyundai have already committed to Tesla’s NACS system. General Motors recently began selling Tesla’s NACS adapter after a long delay, and Hyundai is adapting its Ioniq models to support the system. Nissan, which had been one of the few major automakers yet to make this shift, now joins its competitors in adopting Tesla’s charging standard.

Featured Image courtesy of Nissan

