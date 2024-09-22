General Motors’ Electric Vehicles Can Now Charge at Tesla Superchargers

General Motors (GM) electric vehicles can now charge at Tesla Supercharger stations, thanks to the launch of new North American Charging Standard (NACS) DC adapters. GM has begun selling these adapters for $225 each, compatible with models from Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC. This development follows GM’s initial announcement to support Tesla’s NACS connector made 15 months ago.

Previously, GM EVs used a different proprietary charging port and were not compatible with Tesla’s network. Owners of GM EVs can now purchase the adapters through their vehicle’s mobile app, which also helps in locating nearby Supercharger stations. Initially, these adapters will be available to US customers, with Canadian buyers having to wait until later this year. Future GM electric vehicles will come with NACS DC adapters included, eliminating the need for the $225 purchase.

The release of GM’s adapters comes after other automakers, including Ford, Subaru, and Hyundai, had already made similar moves earlier this year and last year. The delay in GM’s rollout may be linked to Tesla’s recent restructuring of its Supercharger team.

Featured Image courtesy of General Motors

Follow us for more tech news updates.