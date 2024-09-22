FD Capital Expands Outsourced CFO Recruitment Team to Meet Growing Demand for Strategic Financial Leadership

London, UK — September 2024 — FD Capital, a leading financial recruitment and consultancy firm, is excited to announce the expansion of its Outsourced CFO Recruitment team, responding to the rising demand from businesses seeking flexible, high-level financial leadership. The expansion strengthens FD Capital’s commitment to providing top-tier talent for organisations needing expert financial guidance without the overhead of a full-time Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, more companies—particularly small to mid-sized businesses and fast-growing startups—are turning to outsourced CFO solutions to drive strategic decision-making, manage complex financial operations, and navigate growth phases. FD Capital’s enhanced team is designed to meet this demand, offering a wider range of recruitment services tailored to match businesses with experienced, high-calibre CFOs on a part-time or project basis.

FD Capital’s Outsourced CFO Services: A Tailored Solution for Businesses

FD Capital’s outsourced CFO recruitment services help businesses access senior financial expertise on a flexible schedule, ensuring they can achieve their financial goals without the need for a permanent hire. This model is ideal for organisations that are scaling rapidly, undergoing significant transitions, or requiring short-term financial leadership for specific projects such as fundraising, mergers, or international expansion.

With an expanded recruitment team, FD Capital is now better equipped to offer customised solutions to clients across the UK and internationally, providing access to CFOs who bring a wealth of industry experience and proven success in delivering results.

“Outsourcing CFOs is a Game-Changer for Growing Businesses”

Adrian Lawrence, Director of FD Capital, commented on the expansion:

“The demand for outsourced CFOs has skyrocketed as businesses of all sizes recognise the value of having expert financial leadership without the full-time commitment. At FD Capital, we’ve seen firsthand how a fractional CFO can be a game-changer for growing companies that need strategic financial guidance. With the expansion of our recruitment team, we are now in a stronger position to connect businesses with the right talent to support their growth and long-term success.”

About FD Capital

FD Capital is a London-based financial recruitment and consultancy firm specialising in the recruitment of Finance Directors (FDs), Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), and senior financial leaders on both a permanent and part-time basis. Known for its deep industry expertise and tailored recruitment services, FD Capital helps businesses identify and recruit the financial talent they need to thrive in today’s competitive market.

FD Capital’s Outsourced CFO services provide businesses with access to experienced financial executives who can offer expert guidance on financial strategy, budgeting, forecasting, cash flow management, and more. Whether a company is navigating growth, restructuring, or seeking investment, FD Capital’s network of highly qualified CFOs ensures they are matched with the right expertise to meet their specific needs.

For more information about FD Capital and its Outsourced CFO recruitment services, please visit https://www.fdcapital.co.uk/outsourced-cfo/