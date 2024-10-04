Tesla Recalls Over 27,000 Cybertrucks for Rear-View Camera Delay

Tesla has issued its fifth recall for the Cybertruck, which has been on the road for less than a year. This latest recall affects over 27,000 vehicles due to a software glitch that delays the rear-view camera display when the vehicle is in reverse, Reuters reported.

According to a report submitted by Tesla to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the rearview camera image fails to appear within the legally mandated two seconds after shifting into reverse. In some cases, the screen remains blank for up to eight seconds, posing a heightened risk of a crash as the driver is left without a clear view of the rear.

The recall, which impacts an estimated 27,185 Cybertrucks, is being resolved through an over-the-air software update, which Tesla has already begun issuing to vehicle owners. The NHTSA highlighted that the delayed image could compromise driver safety, although no crashes or injuries have been reported in relation to this issue so far. Reuters noted that the camera glitch stems from an incomplete shutdown in the Cybertruck’s system, causing the delayed startup.

Previous Cybertruck Recalls

This recall is just the latest in a string of issues the Cybertruck has faced since its launch in November 2023, marking Tesla’s first new model since introducing the Model Y five years earlier.

In April, some Cybertrucks were recalled due to problems with the accelerator pedal, which reportedly became sticky and did not respond as expected. That same month, delivery delays followed due to accelerator issues. Then, in June, another recall was issued to address safety concerns related to loose trim and malfunctioning windshield wipers, as some owners reported wipers that failed to work.

In addition to real-world problems, even digital versions of the Cybertruck encountered technical issues. Shortly after the vehicle’s release, a virtual version appeared in Fortnite as part of the game’s Summer Road Trip promotion, but players encountered a glitch when attempting to morph a vehicle into Tesla’s Cybertruck model. Epic Games quickly released a fix for the in-game bug.

The latest recall continues a pattern of setbacks for Tesla’s futuristic, steel-clad Cybertruck, a vehicle that has attracted attention for its unique design but has also faced repeated technical challenges.

Featured Image courtesy of Anadolu via Getty Images

