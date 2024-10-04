DMR News

Huawei Announces Meng Wanzhou as New Rotating Chairperson

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 4, 2024

Huawei announced that Meng Wanzhou has officially taken over as the rotating chairperson of the company for the next six months, replacing Eric Xu. Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei, will also retain her role as the company’s chief financial officer. The transition comes as Huawei faces direct competition with Apple in the smartphone market, following the simultaneous release of new devices in September. Huawei’s latest launch included a $2,800 premium tri-fold phone, which highlights the intensifying rivalry between the two tech giants.

Meng’s rise to the chairperson position occurs in the wake of her involvement in a high-profile legal situation that drew global attention. In December 2018, she was detained in Vancouver after a New York court issued an arrest warrant accusing her of attempting to conceal Huawei-linked sales to Iran, in violation of U.S. sanctions. Meng was ultimately allowed to return to China in September 2021 after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors, which resolved the bank fraud charges she faced.

Featured Image courtesy of Washington Post

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

