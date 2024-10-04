Liz Cheney Campaigns with Harris and Urges Voters to Reject Trump’s ‘Cruelty’

Liz Cheney, one of Donald Trump’s most prominent conservative critics, has appealed to the millions of undecided Americans who could sway the outcome of the 2024 election. She urged them to “reject the depraved cruelty” associated with the former president during her appearance alongside Kamala Harris in Ripon, Wisconsin—a city noted as the symbolic birthplace of the modern Republican Party.

Stakes for American Democracy

As a former representative from Wyoming, Cheney framed the stakes of the upcoming election as nothing less than the future of American democracy. She expressed her commitment to the cause by stating that although she has never voted for a Democrat before, she would do so “proudly” to prevent Trump from holding any position of public trust in the future. Notably, her father, Dick Cheney, the former vice president, is also expected to vote for Harris.

“I know that the most conservative of conservative values is fidelity to our constitution,” Cheney emphasized from a podium adorned with the vice presidential seal. The crowd responded with enthusiastic chants of “Thank you, Liz!” while a large sign overhead declared, “Country over Party.”

Harris commended Cheney for her “courage” to cross party lines in endorsing the Democratic nominee. The event marked a rare bipartisan appearance that would have seemed unimaginable before the Trump era. During the rally, Cheney presented Harris as a unifying leader committed to safeguarding American institutions.

While Cheney and Harris may not agree on much politically, they unite on a critical point: that Trump should not be allowed to serve a second term. This collaboration is part of Harris’s strategy to appeal to Republican voters who, like Cheney, believe in principles such as “limited government” and “low taxes” but are disillusioned by Trump and his MAGA movement.

“No matter your political party, there is a place for you with us and in this campaign,” Harris stated. “I take seriously my pledge to be a president for all Americans.”

Building Support from Republican Leaders

Harris has been actively gathering endorsements from prominent Republican figures and former Trump administration officials. This includes Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Trump White House aide who testified against him during the January 6 House hearings, as well as Anthony Scaramucci, a former White House communications director, and Stephanie Grisham, a former press secretary.

Additionally, Adam Kinzinger, a former Illinois representative and one of the few Republicans to serve on the January 6 committee, has also expressed his support for Harris. Kinzinger denounced Trump vehemently in a speech at the Democratic National Convention in August, further solidifying the cross-party coalition against the former president.

During her speech, Cheney revisited her role as the vice-chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. She meticulously recounted how Trump refused to intervene for hours during the chaos, choosing instead to watch the violence unfold on television.

“After the Capitol had been invaded, he praised the rioters. He did not condemn them. That’s who Donald Trump is,” Cheney said, urging the crowd to reject any narrative that seeks to downplay the severity of that day.

She cautioned against those who would attempt to “minimize what happened” on January 6, asserting:

“Do not let anyone lie about what happened and what they did. Violence does not and must never determine who rules us. Voters do.”

Cheney’s Political Future

Cheney’s firm stance against Trump has led to her effective exile from the Republican Party. However, she asserted that it is Trump—who has been nominated by the party three times—who is failing to uphold the founding ideals of the “party of Lincoln.” With a touch of humor, she quipped:

“I was a Republican even before Donald Trump started spray-tanning.”

Harris’s appearance with Cheney comes shortly after a judge unsealed new evidence in a federal case against Trump, which includes allegations that he amplified false claims of voter fraud and “resorted to crimes” in his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In a rally in Michigan earlier that same day, Trump repeated his false assertion that he won the 2020 presidential election, stating, “We won. We won.” He added that they “have to be too big to rig.”

Harris is set to travel to Michigan on Thursday night and will campaign in Detroit on Friday as candidates vie for votes in the crucial trio of “blue wall” swing states, which are viewed as key to winning the White House.

As he left the White House on Thursday, Joe Biden remarked on the tight election margins, stating, “It always gets this close.” He expressed confidence in Harris’s campaign and praised her running mate, Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, for his performance against JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, during a recent debate.

In a pointed exchange during the debate, Walz confronted Vance about Trump’s 2020 election loss, questioning if Vance believed Trump had lost. Vance deflected, stating he was “focused on the future.” Walz retorted, calling this a “damning non-answer” and highlighting Vance’s loyalty to Trump as a significant factor in his presence on the debate stage.

The Ongoing Threat of Trump

As Cheney pointed out, had Vance been in Mike Pence’s position on January 6, he would have likely attempted to “throw out the votes of the people of Wisconsin” simply because they voted for Biden. Cheney asserted, “That is tyranny, and that is disqualifying.”

Having voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the January 6 attack, Cheney effectively ended her own political career within the Republican Party. She was one of only two Republicans willing to serve on the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack, which sought to hold Trump and his allies accountable for their efforts to overturn the election results.

Although she lost her 2022 Republican primary, Cheney has remained a vocal critic of Trump and has even considered a third-party bid, indicating her commitment to fighting against the influence of Trump within American politics.

On Thursday, Cheney underscored the lack of alternatives to Trump, quoting a letter from John Adams, the nation’s second president, to his wife on his first night in the White House: “May none but honest and wise men ever rule under this roof.”

With a smile, she added:

“Now I am confident that John Adams meant women, too.”

Liz Cheney’s collaboration with Kamala Harris represents a significant moment in American politics, as individuals from opposing parties unite to advocate against Trump’s influence. Their campaign underscores a commitment to uphold democratic values and protect American institutions.

As the 2024 election approaches, the dynamic between traditional Republican ideals and the current state of the party will be a critical area to watch, especially as more voters begin to reassess their loyalties and priorities in the face of a rapidly changing political landscape.

Key Details of Cheney and Harris’s Campaign Information Cheney’s Stance Reject Trump’s “depraved cruelty” Event Location Ripon, Wisconsin Key Political Message Future of American democracy at stake Cheney’s Past Voting Record Has never voted for a Democrat before Harris’s Remarks A pledge to be a president for all Americans Endorsements and Support Growing support from Republican leaders Future Political Aspirations Cheney’s potential consideration of a third-party bid

