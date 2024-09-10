DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

Huawei unveils tri-fold smartphone as competition with Apple intensifies

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 10, 2024

Huawei unveils tri-fold smartphone as competition with Apple intensifies

Huawei introduced a tri-fold smartphone on Tuesday, signaling its intent to strengthen its position against Apple in China’s smartphone market. The new Mate XT, a Z-shaped foldable phone, was revealed just hours after Apple launched its latest iPhone model. With over 3.3 million pre-orders, the device highlights Huawei’s continued innovation despite U.S. sanctions and competition with Apple.

While Huawei’s Mate XT is a technological statement, analysts suggest its limited production and high price may hinder its market penetration. The global foldable smartphone market remains relatively niche, accounting for only 1.3% of total smartphone shipments in the second quarter of this year, according to research firm IDC. Despite this, Huawei leads the foldable segment with a 27.5% global market share, outperforming Samsung’s 16.4%, and holds a dominant 42% share in China.

Analysts, however, note that challenges persist for foldables, including durability issues and consumer unfamiliarity. Huawei’s efforts in the foldable market are part of a broader strategy to maintain dominance, but the impact on Apple and Samsung’s overall business may be limited due to the relatively small size of the foldable market.

In China, Huawei has risen to third place in the broader smartphone market, while Apple has dropped to sixth. As foldable phones gain attention, their success will depend on overcoming technological challenges and high pricing, which remain significant barriers for many consumers.

Featured Image courtesy of The Star

Follow us for more updates on Huawei’s latest releases.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Sony Hints at PlayStation 5 Pro Reveal Today
Sep 10, 2024 Hilary Ong
Quasar Markets Announces Major Milestone with AI Integration, International Expansion, and Enhanced Features
Sep 10, 2024 Ethan Lin
Apple’s iPhone 16 Launch Event Recap: Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, iOS 18 and more
Sep 10, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801