Huawei unveils tri-fold smartphone as competition with Apple intensifies

Huawei introduced a tri-fold smartphone on Tuesday, signaling its intent to strengthen its position against Apple in China’s smartphone market. The new Mate XT, a Z-shaped foldable phone, was revealed just hours after Apple launched its latest iPhone model. With over 3.3 million pre-orders, the device highlights Huawei’s continued innovation despite U.S. sanctions and competition with Apple.

While Huawei’s Mate XT is a technological statement, analysts suggest its limited production and high price may hinder its market penetration. The global foldable smartphone market remains relatively niche, accounting for only 1.3% of total smartphone shipments in the second quarter of this year, according to research firm IDC. Despite this, Huawei leads the foldable segment with a 27.5% global market share, outperforming Samsung’s 16.4%, and holds a dominant 42% share in China.

Analysts, however, note that challenges persist for foldables, including durability issues and consumer unfamiliarity. Huawei’s efforts in the foldable market are part of a broader strategy to maintain dominance, but the impact on Apple and Samsung’s overall business may be limited due to the relatively small size of the foldable market.

In China, Huawei has risen to third place in the broader smartphone market, while Apple has dropped to sixth. As foldable phones gain attention, their success will depend on overcoming technological challenges and high pricing, which remain significant barriers for many consumers.

Featured Image courtesy of The Star

