ZANDERS EXPANDS US FOOTPRINT AND STRENGTENS LEADERSHIP WITH HIRING OF NEW PARTNER, KARSTEN KOHL

Sep 10, 2024

Karsten Kohl joins treasury and risk consultancy Zanders as Partner in the US. With his specialized knowledge and experience in the area of SAP Treasury implementations, he provides support in global transformation projects.

With his consulting background, Karsten brings far-reaching experience in large-scale treasury transformation projects involving close collaboration between onsite and nearshoring teams. In addition, Karsten has broad knowledge of implementing innovative technology within the treasury and risk domain. His expertise aligns with Zanders’ mission to add value to our clients by delivering financial performance.

Paul DeCrane, Partner & Americas Practice Leader at Zanders, says: “We are delighted to welcome Karsten to our team. His specialized knowledge and experience fit perfectly with our ambition to accelerate our growth in the US around treasury transformation. We are certain that he will be a great value add within our team.”

Laurens Tijdhof, CEO of Zanders, says: “We are very pleased that Karsten is joining us as a Partner in the US. Our local team now has full coast-to-coast coverage with strategic hubs in New York, Chicago, Houston and the San Francisco Bay Area. Our global clients will benefit from Karsten’s in-depth knowledge, experience and track record.” 

Karsten Kohl says: “I look forward to realizing our joint growth ambitions at Zanders. The team has welcomed me with open arms, and I am confident that we will have a successful future together.”

International and local growth 

Earlier this year (May 2024), Zanders appointed Dan Delean as Managing Director of the newly formed US risk advisory practice. Zanders sees expansion within the US market as an important step in increasing its international footprint while underlining local commitment. The consultancy firm is in a strong position to serve this market with a dedicated approach. By investing in specialized knowledge, Zanders has become a global financial performance partner in the areas of treasury, risk and technology.

