Sony Hints at PlayStation 5 Pro Reveal Today

Sony is set to potentially reveal the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 Pro today during a technical presentation that will feature Mark Cerny, the lead architect behind the PS5.

The company announced that the nine-minute presentation, scheduled for September 10, will focus on the PlayStation 5 and innovations in gaming technology. While Sony has provided few details, the event is expected to highlight cutting-edge advancements for the console, which originally launched in November 2020.

Tune in tomorrow for a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny



The 9-minute stream begins September 10 at 8:00am PT / 4:00pm BST. Full details: https://t.co/VC31WS9VYd pic.twitter.com/qGUF0Yj9Ia — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 9, 2024

Speculation about the PS5 Pro has intensified in recent weeks, fueled by rumors and leaks, including a sketch of the console that suggests a slightly thicker design. Last week, Sony added to the speculation through a blog post marking PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, which featured a new PS5 icon that many believe could be related to the Pro version.

Here's our first look at the PS5 Pro design 👀



It features new horizontal stripes on the faceplates.



This was shown in the background of PlayStation's 30th Anniversary blog. pic.twitter.com/0WR9OFQBjR — PS5 Pro News (@PS5Updates) September 5, 2024

The PS5 Pro is rumored to offer significant hardware upgrades, such as support for 8K resolution and improved frame rates in 4K. According to reports, it will also be capable of rendering graphics 45% faster than the regular PS5, providing a more seamless gaming experience.

However, the Pro model may come with a higher price tag, as Sony recently introduced a slimmer PS5 model without adjusting the pricing, which remains $499 for the disc version and $449 for the digital edition.

The live stream for the PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on the official PlayStation YouTube channel.

