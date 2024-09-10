DMR News

Sony Hints at PlayStation 5 Pro Reveal Today

ByHilary Ong

Sep 10, 2024

Sony is set to potentially reveal the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 Pro today during a technical presentation that will feature Mark Cerny, the lead architect behind the PS5.

The company announced that the nine-minute presentation, scheduled for September 10, will focus on the PlayStation 5 and innovations in gaming technology. While Sony has provided few details, the event is expected to highlight cutting-edge advancements for the console, which originally launched in November 2020.

Speculation about the PS5 Pro has intensified in recent weeks, fueled by rumors and leaks, including a sketch of the console that suggests a slightly thicker design. Last week, Sony added to the speculation through a blog post marking PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, which featured a new PS5 icon that many believe could be related to the Pro version.

The PS5 Pro is rumored to offer significant hardware upgrades, such as support for 8K resolution and improved frame rates in 4K. According to reports, it will also be capable of rendering graphics 45% faster than the regular PS5, providing a more seamless gaming experience.

However, the Pro model may come with a higher price tag, as Sony recently introduced a slimmer PS5 model without adjusting the pricing, which remains $499 for the disc version and $449 for the digital edition.

The live stream for the PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on the official PlayStation YouTube channel.

Featured Image courtesy of Charles Sims on Unsplash

Follow us for more details on Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro and what to expect from today’s event.

